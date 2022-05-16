The Phoenix Suns played their worst game of the season on Sunday night, which was a bad time to do so considering it was Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. They now will head into their offseason trying to figure out what could’ve been and what needs to happen for them to get back to the NBA Finals next year.

Their biggest decision has to do with Deandre Ayton, who is a restricted free agent after they would not give him a max extension this offseason, and Ayton’s benching after 17 minutes of play in Game 7 only raised questions about his future in Phoenix. However, not retaining Ayton would leave a massive hole in the middle, so barring a sign-and-trade, it’s hard to imagine the Suns would just let him walk. Of bigger concern is how old Chris Paul suddenly looked after turning 37 after Game 2 of the series, as the combination of Mavs ball pressure with the work the Pelicans made him do in the first round appeared to catch up with him quickly.

The team is built around the idea that they have two elite shot creators with he and Booker, but Paul was not able to find that same gear in the series — with it being reported after Game 7 he had a nagging quad injury. Paul will turn 38 next postseason, and it’s fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank. If you ask some around the league, like longtime foe Patrick Beverley, he’s already cooked, as Beverley went to New York on Monday for ESPN’s Get Up! and went scorched earth on Paul, yelling about how he can’t guard and is a “cone” on defense, to the dismay of Stephen A. Smith.

“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. … He’s a cone. … Give him the Ben Simmons slander.” 👀 @patbev21 (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/9bh8HOdJ0J — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2022

Any time someone can leave Stephen A. speechless, it’s an impressive television performance, and Beverley very clearly enjoyed the opportunity to get these Chris Paul takes off his chest.

He doubled down on that take later in the show when opposite JJ Redick, saying Paul should’ve been benched instead of Ayton since he was getting attacked over and over, with Redick noting that if Beverley had a point, particularly if Paul was going to be as passive as he was on offense.

.@patbev21 says the Suns should've benched Chris Paul instead of Deandre Ayton 👀 "They benched the wrong person. They should've benched Chris." (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/wjMBWVybRV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 16, 2022

Beverley isn’t exactly an objective voice when it comes to Chris Paul, so I’m not sure you can quite take him as the unquestioned voice of other NBA players here, but his critiques, while presented with an added flair here, are valid and he’s certainly not alone in believing this. Paul’s defense has certainly waned and, particularly for Luka Doncic and the Mavs, he was the target on that end of the floor and their willingness to go at him over and over seemed to wear him down over the course of the series to where he was unable to hold up.