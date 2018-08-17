Patrick Beverley Is Confident The Clippers Are The Best Team In Los Angeles

Patrick Beverley is not one to lack confidence. The Los Angeles Clippers’ veteran guard has always spoken his mind, and his outspoken off-the-court persona manifests itself on the court in the form of Beverley being among the most tenacious man-to-man defenders in the NBA.

So it’s no surprise that Beverley has a take rooted in confidence in his team when it comes to the state of basketball in Los Angeles. As Beverley explained to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, despite the fact that there’s so much hype around LeBron James and the Lakers, he believes the best team in the City of Angels didn’t add the best player in the world this summer.

“I am just fortunate to be at such a great ball club with a great coaching staff, great management, a great owner, great teammates to be able to perform for you guys every single night,” Beverley said. “We are the best team in L.A. I know Lawrence Frank didn’t give you guys exactly what you wanted to hear but I’ll tell y’all right now, we are the best team in L.A. for sure.

