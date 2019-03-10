Patrick Beverley And Paul George Chirped At One Another On Twitter After Playing On Friday

Associate Editor
03.09.19

Getty Image

Paul George was not happy on Friday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s MVP candidate had a rough game in the team’s 118-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting. He took some time after the game to criticize the officials — an action which cost him $25,000 — and one day later, Patrick Beverley laughed at him.

Beverley had zero interest in scoring against Oklahoma City, going 0-for-3 from the field with no points. Despite this, Beverley was a game-high +22, largely because he was given the task of making George’s life as difficult as possible. He’s eight inches shorter, 35 pounds lighter, and not as athletic as George, but my word, does the dude have a ton of heart. Here were George’s numbers when being checked by Beverley. They weren’t good.

This video got around to Beverley, who decided to use his Twitter account to rub George’s rough night in one more time. George, meanwhile, wanted him to pump the brakes on his banter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Paul George
TAGSLos Angeles ClippersOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPatrick BeverleyPAUL GEORGE

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP