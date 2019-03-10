Getty Image

Paul George was not happy on Friday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s MVP candidate had a rough game in the team’s 118-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting. He took some time after the game to criticize the officials — an action which cost him $25,000 — and one day later, Patrick Beverley laughed at him.

Beverley had zero interest in scoring against Oklahoma City, going 0-for-3 from the field with no points. Despite this, Beverley was a game-high +22, largely because he was given the task of making George’s life as difficult as possible. He’s eight inches shorter, 35 pounds lighter, and not as athletic as George, but my word, does the dude have a ton of heart. Here were George’s numbers when being checked by Beverley. They weren’t good.

Paul George when guarded by @patbev21 last night:

44 possessions

7 points

3-10 from the field

1-5 from 3

1 assist to 4 turnovers

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE 🔽🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/xS8Flqq890 — Play Gary Clark (NBA (@Itamar1710) March 9, 2019

This video got around to Beverley, who decided to use his Twitter account to rub George’s rough night in one more time. George, meanwhile, wanted him to pump the brakes on his banter.