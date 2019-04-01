Getty Image

Duke’s NCAA Tournament run ended on Sunday in a 68-67 loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight. While the Spartans move on to the Final Four in Minneapolis, the focus for Duke’s stars is now at the next level, as their four top freshmen are all expected to find their way into the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Tre Jones is likely a late round pick, with major question marks about his shooting, and Cam Reddish’s relative struggles this season make him far from a lock to be a top pick in the lottery. At the top of this year’s class are Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, although there’s not really a real debate as to who will go first. Williamson has that on lock, with Barrett likely falling somewhere in the top five.

After the Duke loss, which will be most remembered for a late missed free throw from Barrett with a chance to tie, takes about both players’ NBA futures were let loose on social media by everyone from former NBA players to casual fans to NFL MVPs. Steve Nash, who is Barrett’s godfather, offered his thoughts on the young Canadian’s NBA prospects, choosing to highlight his playmaking ability as something that will be better suited for the NBA than the college game.