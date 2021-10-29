The Chicago Bulls will not have the services of the player expected to anchor their defense for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Patrick Williams, the second-year wing who spent his first year in the league establishing himself as one of the sport’s premier young defenders, needs surgery on his injured left wrist.

As a result, Chicago will not have him in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a left wrist dislocation, source tells ESPN. He will undergo surgery soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2021

Williams was the No. 4 pick in the 2020, and while he flashed some offensive ability during his first year in the Association, his calling card was his versatility and tenacity on the defensive end of the floor. He was expected to shoulder a heavy load in the Bulls’ starting lineup this year, taking on the opposing team’s top perimeter player, but while there is some hope he could return if the team makes the postseason, he’s not going to take the floor any time soon.

Previously, Williams suffered an ankle injury over the offseason, but he was able to get healthy in enough time to start all five games this season. The Bulls have started this season 4-1, with Williams averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.6 blocks in 25 minutes per game.