Paul George and LeBron James are expected to be the first two major dominos to fall in NBA free agency. The two could choose to play together in Los Angeles for the Lakers, as L.A. has max cap space for both, one or both could stay with their current teams in the Cavs and Thunder, or either could stun everyone and choosing a third option like Philadelphia.

In any case, as July 1 approaches in mere hours, the focus of the NBA world is where those two superstars will go and whether the balance of power in the league will shift along with them once again. There has been rampant speculation from some and well sourced inferences from others, but no one truly knows where either will be.

That is, unless you believe @ScissorhandsOKC, the owner of FadeNUp barbershop in Oklahoma City, where his client list includes some major names in the world of sports as they pass through OKC. Among those is apparently Paul George, as evidenced by a May photo where he picked George up from the airport.