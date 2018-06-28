Getty Image

When the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Paul George last summer, they were under no illusions that they might simply have him on loan for the season. But that’s a gamble they were willing to take and it may very well still pay off big time.

Complicating matters, of course, is the fact that the Thunder failed to live up to the enormous expectations that came with assembling a superstar trio that included Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. Not only did they get bounced out of the first-round; they showed a noticeable lack of cohesion at various points.

Still, George insisted on more than one occasion last season that it wasn’t a “championship or bust” scenario, and despite the other mitigating factor, i.e. his previous declaration that he’d prefer to play for his hometown Lakers, it appears George is warming to the idea of a future in OKC, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.