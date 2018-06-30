Getty Image

NBA fans may be hovering near their computers or refreshing social media feeds on their phones as the clock strikes midnight on Saturday and June turns to July. One of the top free agents on the market, however, will be otherwise occupied.

Paul George is the big target for a number of NBA teams, including his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. But the Thunder, where he’s played for the last year, would also like to have him back and there have been a growing number of reports stating that OKC is now the favorite to land George. That’s why the news that Russell Westbrook is throwing a party on the eve of free agency seems like significant news to NBA fans wondering where George is heading next.

Westbrook appears to be having a party for a few hundred people, and rapper Nas is expected to perform. But the big news, of course, is that George will be at the party the moment he will be eligible to sign a new contract.