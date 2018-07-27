Getty Image

Paul George ending up on the Los Angeles Lakers seemed like a foregone conclusion about 14 months ago. Since then, George was traded from Indiana to Oklahoma City, spent a year suiting up for the Thunder, and decided that his long-term future involves competing against the Lakers rather than taking the floor for them, as he signed a four-year extension with Oklahoma City at the onset of free agency.

It was quite the change for George, which he’s admitted recently. George openly said that he wanted to join the Lakers prior to becoming a member of the Thunder, and that spending a year in Oklahoma City changed his mind.

During the USA Basketball minicamp on Thursday, George went into even more depth about his decision to stay put. George told Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports that his mind was made up heading into free agency, and that he didn’t even want to meet with the Lakers because it would have been a waste of everybody’s time.