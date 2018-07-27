Paul George Viewed A Free Agent Meeting With The Lakers As A Waste Of Time

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #LA Lakers
07.27.18 13 mins ago

Getty Image

Paul George ending up on the Los Angeles Lakers seemed like a foregone conclusion about 14 months ago. Since then, George was traded from Indiana to Oklahoma City, spent a year suiting up for the Thunder, and decided that his long-term future involves competing against the Lakers rather than taking the floor for them, as he signed a four-year extension with Oklahoma City at the onset of free agency.

It was quite the change for George, which he’s admitted recently. George openly said that he wanted to join the Lakers prior to becoming a member of the Thunder, and that spending a year in Oklahoma City changed his mind.

During the USA Basketball minicamp on Thursday, George went into even more depth about his decision to stay put. George told Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports that his mind was made up heading into free agency, and that he didn’t even want to meet with the Lakers because it would have been a waste of everybody’s time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George#LA Lakers
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyLA LAKERSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 week ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 1 week ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP