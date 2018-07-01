Watch Paul George Reveal He Is Staying In OKC On Stage With Russell Westbrook

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #Russell Westbrook
07.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For more than a year it had been expected that on July 1, 2018, Paul George would become a Los Angeles Laker. However, the Thunder still took a chance on trading for him a year ago in hopes of convincing him to remain in Oklahoma City once the free agent window opened.

Late on Saturday night, that was proven to be a smart move as George agreed to a new deal with the Thunder, the length and terms of which are still unknown. George was in OKC at Russell Westbrook’s house for a massive house party that seemed conspicuously timed to be a celebration of his free agency decision.

Sure enough, George took the stage with Westbrook to inform the crowd that he was indeed going to stay with the Thunder, noting he’s going to be here “for a long time,” while Russ hyped him up. The two then enjoyed some cigars while Nas performed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George#Russell Westbrook
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 2 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP