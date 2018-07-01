Getty Image

For more than a year it had been expected that on July 1, 2018, Paul George would become a Los Angeles Laker. However, the Thunder still took a chance on trading for him a year ago in hopes of convincing him to remain in Oklahoma City once the free agent window opened.

Late on Saturday night, that was proven to be a smart move as George agreed to a new deal with the Thunder, the length and terms of which are still unknown. George was in OKC at Russell Westbrook’s house for a massive house party that seemed conspicuously timed to be a celebration of his free agency decision.

Sure enough, George took the stage with Westbrook to inform the crowd that he was indeed going to stay with the Thunder, noting he’s going to be here “for a long time,” while Russ hyped him up. The two then enjoyed some cigars while Nas performed.