Paul George Knew Lakers Fans Would Boo Him Because ‘I’m The Bad Guy’

01.03.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder made their first visit to Staples Center to face the Lakers on Wednesday night, and the Laker faithful were quick to let the SoCal native know exactly how they felt about him snubbing them in free agency to remain in OKC.

After picking up three quick fouls, George was able to settle in to his game in the second quarter and took over from there, dropping 37 points on the Lakers in a 107-100 Thunder win. George, Russell Westbrook, and the rest of his teammates seemed to embrace their villain role in L.A., with Westbrook strumming the air guitar to mock Lance Stephenson after George got an and-1 against his old Pacers teammate.

