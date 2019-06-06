Paul Pierce Confessed He Got Wheelchaired Out Of An NBA Finals Game To Go To The Bathroom

06.05.19 21 mins ago

ESPN

 

Paul Pierce is a future Hall of Fame inductee who, along with Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, led the Celtics to their first championship since the ’80s in 2008.

Pierce is a legend in Boston and hated in many other cities, but one of the defining moments from that 2008 Finals win over the Lakers was when Pierce went down in the third quarter of Game 1 and had to be carried off the floor. Pierce was carried to the tunnel and wheelchaired back to the locker room, but emerged mere minutes later and returned to the game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Paul Pierce#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSnba finalsPAUL PIERCE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP