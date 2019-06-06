ESPN

Paul Pierce is a future Hall of Fame inductee who, along with Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, led the Celtics to their first championship since the ’80s in 2008.

Pierce is a legend in Boston and hated in many other cities, but one of the defining moments from that 2008 Finals win over the Lakers was when Pierce went down in the third quarter of Game 1 and had to be carried off the floor. Pierce was carried to the tunnel and wheelchaired back to the locker room, but emerged mere minutes later and returned to the game.