Getty Image

Four quick games and, just like that, the clock ran out on the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA playoffs. Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday took down the Blazers in a stunning upset to become the first team through to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Davis set a playoff career-high with 47 points and 12 rebounds in the 131-123 Game 4 win to take the series, 4-0, and upset the No. 3-seed Trail Blazers team some expected to be a tough out in the Western Conference this season.

While “Playoff Rondo” frustrated Portland in the first half and facilitated the offense with 16 assists, it was Holiday and Davis who found the bottom of the net. The duo combined for 88 points on Saturday and made it seem like, even when it got close in the end, the relentless offensive attack would prevail in front of a raucous NOLA crowd.