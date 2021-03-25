The Philadelphia 76ers were always going to add a point guard at the trade deadline, but the question was which one. They, along with the Miami Heat, were the two frontrunners for Kyle Lowry as the Raptors were expected to trade their franchise legend to allow him to play on a contender ahead of free agency this summer. However, Toronto’s asking price was reportedly steep, as they pushed for young players and picks back, and as had been the case in the James Harden sweepstakes, Tyrese Maxey was a young player Philly didn’t want to part with.

On Thursday afternoon, the Sixers appeared to bow out of the Lowry sweepstakes by making a trade for George Hill, first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski providing the details of what ended up being a three-team deal with the Knicks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources. https://t.co/NU3JgmUV0k — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Knicks also send Iggy Brazdeikis to Philadelphia in the three-way deal, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Sixers send second round picks in 2025 and 2026 to the Thunder, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

It doesn’t fully preclude the Sixers from also adding Lowry, as it’s possible Hill comes in as insurance for having to deal Danny Green in such a deal, but it certainly makes it easier for Philly to move on from the pursuit of the hometown star should they not have been comfortable dealing any of their bets young players or assets. Hill hasn’t played much due to a hand injury in the last two months, but should be back and healthy in the near future. With Philly having all eyes on the postseason, their main concern will be working him into the rotation and getting him comfortable by the playoffs, when they will want his shooting and another veteran ball-handling presence.

The Thunder get more draft assets and a big man in Tony Bradley who has played well this season, along with Austin Rivers to give them some point guard help in the immediate while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out with planter fasciitis. The Knicks get a young wing in Ferguson who hasn’t quite found a firm landing spot in the NBA, but will bring them some athleticism as Rivers hadn’t been a factor in their rotation for some time.