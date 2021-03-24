The Philadelphia 76ers sit atop the Eastern Conference standings as the 2021 NBA trade deadline looms. While Joel Embiid is currently on the shelf with a knee issue, the initial prognosis is relatively encouraging and, even without him, the 76ers have fared reasonable well behind Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and company. To that end, the 76ers are a legitimate contender to reach the 2021 NBA Finals but, despite their lofty 30-13 record, many believe Philadelphia must add perimeter help to cement their status. As such, it isn’t terribly surprising to see the 76ers mentioned as conceptual suitors on the trade market but, on Tuesday, Philadelphia was linked to a bevy of potentially available guards.

First, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Philadelphia has interest in Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, even with a limit on how far they’d like to go with regard to a trade package.

Sources: Raptors discussing Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell deals on multiple fronts and those talks are expected to extend into Wednesday — and perhaps even Thursday. Philadelphia, Miami are interested in Lowry, but both have shown restraint in how far they'll go to get a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2021

Lowry is a Philadelphia native and, in the present, he would substantially help the 76ers as a two-way player with the ability to space the floor, handle the ball, and defend. Lowry turns 35 years old this week, however, and is reported to be looking for a contract extension wherever he may land via trade.

Beyond Lowry, the 76ers are now tied to potential pursuits of fellow Raptor Norman Powell, as well as Lonzo Ball and George Hill.

Beyond Lowry, Sixers have shown interest in other guards available in the marketplace — including Powell, Lonzo Ball and George Hill, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2021

Ball is a big name on the market, not only because he is a former No. 2 overall pick, but also because he is playing at the highest level of his career. The Clippers are rumored to have interest in his services, and Ball has popped up in rumblings with many teams, which makes sense for a player set to hit restricted free agency this summer.

As for Powell and Hill, they are less “sexy” options in the conventional sense, and they would fill different roles in Philadelphia. Powell is a shotmaker, shooting well above 40 percent from three-point range, but he is more of a wing and less of a play-maker than the other guards discussed. Hill is a pure role player at this stage, but he doesn’t seem to have any kind of long-term future in Oklahoma City, and he is a proven three-point shooter that can function as a secondary ball-handler and hold up at an adequate level on the defensive end.

With Daryl Morey at the helm, no one should be surprised that that 76ers are working the phones in the hours before the deadline. Whether they land a big fish remains to be seen, but Philadelphia likely suspects they are one piece short on the perimeter and there are myriad options available before the final buzzer sounds on Thursday afternoon.