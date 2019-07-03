What Are The Suns Actually Trying To Do With Their Roster?

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns just parted with another former lottery pick by trading Josh Jackson, DeAnthony Melton, and two future second-rounders to Memphis for Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter. This gives the Suns enough cap room to retain Kelly Oubre Jr. and sign Ricky Rubio, which essentially solidifies their roster for the upcoming season.

The question is: what exactly is Phoenix trying to accomplish with this group of players? General manager James Jones has expressed that he thinks his team has enough youth, and he isn’t interested in asset acquisition anymore, which could explain why the Suns took the oldest player in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. However, it’s hard to see how Phoenix plans to compete with its current roster, and they’ve sacrificed future flexibility just to get to this point.

The Suns finally have a point guard in Rubio, a defense-first, shooting-challenged player who actually makes some sense next to a high-usage shooting guard like Devin Booker. Rubio is likely being overpaid at 3 years, $51 million, and has had injury issues in the past, but he has proven a competent starting point guard in the past, and that’s much more than Phoenix has had in recent years — and in a position like Phoenix, you have to pay extra to get quality free agents.

His backups will be the newly-acquired Carter, a defensive stalwart who’s role in Memphis last year was, mostly, “human surrender flag” in blowouts, sophomore Elie Okobo, and rookie Ty Jerome. That is not a playoff point guard rotation, but there will be plenty of developmental minutes for all three.