The Phoenix Suns Are Determined To Change Their Reputation

The Suns surprised the NBA world on Saturday night when they took down the L.A. Clippers 130-122 for their second win of the young season.

Phoenix was expected to be better this year given their additions of solid veterans like Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric, and Aron Baynes into a rotation that had previously lacked stability and experience. Few thought the Suns would look this good this soon, however, under new coach Monty Williams, and the win over L.A. was particularly jarring with Deandre Ayton suspended for 25 games for a failed drug test and Ricky Rubio out with a knee injury.

This training camp was their third straight with a new coach and fourth in the last five years — Earl Watson made it through a second training camp and not much more — and the question was how would Williams and this new, more veteran group make things different. The vibe in Flagstaff, Arizona was a bit different from a year ago. Williams didn’t serve up the same platitudes you hear at camps around the league about how everyone’s getting better every day. He admitted to overloading them with information and when asked how they were handling it, would simply say you’ll have to ask them.

The team seemed to embrace that, most notably Devin Booker, who is on his fifth coach in as many years in the league. His maturation is critical to the Suns early success, accepting a slightly lesser starring role that will benefit the team when Rubio is on the floor — and still being able to be the ball-dominant usage monster he’s been when he’s not. We’ve seen that through three games, as in the first two he had the ball 9.5 percent of the time he was on the floor (down from 17.1 percent last year), but jumped back to 16.6 percent with Rubio out against the Clippers, per Seth Partnow of The Athletic.

Booker doesn’t carry the greatest reputation around the league, as there are those that view him as a high-volume shooter who posts big scoring numbers that have done little to actually help his team win. The way he got his 70-point game remains a sour note in the mouths of many, and his objection to double teams in pickup only exacerbated his issues this summer. But it’s been hard to figure out whether that’s a fair assessment of Booker’s game or not, as he’s never had much around him to help out. That is why this season was, for many, going to serve as a benchmark for whether Booker belongs in the conversation of legitimate star players in the NBA or not, as he finally has at least some semblance of a decent supporting cast around him.

For Booker, it’s not just about changing the perception people have of him, but of the Suns organization as a whole, which he understands is an uphill climb but made that his stated goal during camp.

“It’s a lot of my responsibility, but as a team collectively it’s all of our responsibility in holding each other accountable,” Booker said during training camp in Flagstaff. “I think we have to change the perception of how the Phoenix Suns are built around the league and the reputation that we have. And that’s not going to come easy. We’ve talked about it with coach, we’re going to have to change that and it starts Day 1. It started two days ago and every time we touch the floor the way the Phoenix Suns are viewed has to change.”