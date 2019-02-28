Getty Image

The 2018-19 season for the Phoenix Suns has gone an awful lot like the 2017-18 season, in that they are the worst team in the Western Conference by a solid margin.

Last year, that appeared to be part of the plan, but with No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton on board along with Devin Booker, the hope was that young duo, along with some other young role players on the roster, would at least show enough improvement to shine some light in the valley of the sun. That has not happened, and as such, one can’t help but wonder what’s next for Phoenix.

They’ll once again be near the top of the lottery, but that hasn’t meant a ton in recent years as they’ve not had the greatest draft results. On top of that, they’re currently operating under the vision of co-interim GMs James Jones and Trevor Bukstein, who, according to a recent report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, aren’t doing a lot of traditional draft scouting and the overall approach of the team, from owner Robert Sarver down, has the league “concerned.”