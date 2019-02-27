The NBA Is Reportedly ‘Concerned’ About The Phoenix Suns

Getty Image

Despite boasting both Devin Booker, who is 14th in the NBA in scoring at 24.6 points per night, and DeAndre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in this past summer’s draft, the Phoenix Suns remain horrid. Their record sits at 12-50, worst in the entire NBA, and a win over the Miami Heat on Monday night broke what had been a 17-game losing losing streak. The Suns have not made the playoffs since the 2009-2010 season, and when this season of misery concludes, will not have won more than 25 games in four seasons.

The Suns will once again be in position for a top three pick the NBA Draft, but that hasn’t eased what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says are the league’s major concerns about the franchise moving forward.

“This is an organization that is in a spiral in almost every way, and it’s a concern for the NBA,” Wojnarowski said on the latest edition of “The Woj Report.” “Owner Robert Sarver has not seemed to learn a lot of lessons over the years about his management style, his hands-on nature, and his ability to put an infrastructure in place and allow it to build an organization.”

As for that upcoming high selection in the 2019 Draft? Well, there’s concerns about how the Suns and interim general manager James Jones are handling that, too.