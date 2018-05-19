The Suns Are ‘Certainly Open’ To Trading The Top Pick In The NBA Draft

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns were the big winners of the NBA Draft Lottery, using the best odds for being the worst team to parlay the ping pong balls into the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft later this summer.

It’s the first time in franchise history that the Suns have snagged the first pick in the draft. But just because the Suns are in desperate need of a franchise player and at the start of a rebuild doesn’t necessarily mean they intend to use it.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough appeared on ESPN2’s Draft Combine special and talked with Adrian Wojnarowski about what the team will be looking at in the coming weeks.