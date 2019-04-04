The Suns Will Shut Down Devin Booker Due To His Ankle Injury

04.04.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Devin Booker was scoring at will to end the 2018-19 season, but the Phoenix Suns’ standout guard won’t get the opportunity to play in the final handful of games this year. Booker rolled his ankle on Wednesday night during Phoenix’s game against the Utah Jazz, and despite the fact that an x-ray came back negative, he won’t take the floor again this season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Booker will be shut down for the team’s final three games — a home contest against New Orleans on Friday before a pair of trips to Houston and Dallas on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

The Suns have been among the league’s worst teams this year, so not having Booker for the final few games so he can get healthy isn’t some death knell for the campaign. It had been fun to watch Booker score at will in recent games, even if it led to all the debates that perpetually surround the high-scoring guard popping up again, but the Suns are a team that has had an eye on the future all year, and as such, there’s no need to rush Booker back from any kind of ailment when there’s less than a week remaining.

TAGSDevin BookerPHOENIX SUNS
