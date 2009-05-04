Pick Me: Jermaine Taylor’s NBA Draft Blog

Jermaine Taylor is the biggest sleeper in the 2009 NBA Draft.
A 6-4, 215-pound senior from the University of Central Florida, Taylor earned Conference USA Player of the Year honors this year after averaging 26.2 points per game, good enough for third in the nation. While Jermaine prepares himself for the Draft, he’ll be keeping Dimemag.com updated every step of the way with his exclusive pre-draft blog. From his training to his workouts to life on the road, Jermaine will be giving us a behind-the-scenes view of his road to the show.
Hey, what’s up? This is Jermaine Taylor. I’m 22 years old and I played college basketball for the University of Central Florida for the past four years. I was raised in Tavares, Florida, about 45 minutes to an hour drive from Orlando, and decided on UCF because it was close to home. That way my Mom, family and friends could see me play. Also my cousin Darryl Davis played for the Coach Speraw in the early ’90s and he told me good things. Plus, getting playing time right away was important to me and UCF provided the opportunity for me to play major minutes.
My goals for this year were winning the Conference USA Player of the Year, earning my degree and getting drafted in the 2009 NBA Draft. So winning the C-USA Player of the Year made me proud that I achieved one of my goals, but I’m not going to be satisfied until all of my goals are accomplished. I need two summer classes to graduate, and I’m already signed up for the courses, so I’ll graduate later this summer.
Right now I’m finishing the semester and working out in Orlando after school. I’m working hard on my game every day, trying to get better at some of the things I heard I needed to work on from Portsmouth [Invitational Tournament]. I’m working out in the weight room and I’m doing a lot of shooting, mostly from the NBA three-point line. I’m also working on my ball handling, my mid-range jump shot and drills to increase my speed and lateral quickness for defense.
I appreciate that Dime has taken an interest in me. I felt that during the season I didn’t get the respect I deserved, even though I was the third leading scorer in the nation. It never bothered me though because I knew what kind of player I was, and I knew once I got to Portsmouth I was gonna show everyone that I’m also one of the best in the nation. [Editor’s Note: Taylor led all 64 participants in scoring with 64 points in three games.]
I watch players like Blake Griffin, Stephen Curry and other guys from so called big colleges get talked about every day during the season on ESPN, but I never saw my name come up â€“ even though I was doing some of the same things they were doing.
From Orlando, I left this weekend to train in Indianapolis with Shon Bolden. He’s the same guy who trained rookie George Hill, who is a client of my agent Michael Whitaker. I will be training with George and a few returning college basketball players, but I am not so concerned with who I am training with, but rather focused on improving my overall game. My first workout is with Oklahoma City Thunder coming up soon.
As far as Jermaine Taylor the person, I am quiet, laid back, respectful and like to have fun. I enjoy movies and hip-hop, and I am very competitive, hard working and a good teammate. I want others to make it out of UCF because they were inspired by me making it. I was inspired to see Brandon Marshall make the NFL from my school and my long time friend Joe Burnett â€“ we were friends before we attended UCF â€“ get drafted by the Steelers in the 2009 NFL Draft.
I had never heard of him until now. He looks like he plays bigger than 6-4. His dunking style sort of reminds me of Jason Richardson.
good luck man. i always rooting for guys like this instead of the big name big college players.
Good luck JT~~U will be a first round pick!
this guy is humble i hope he gets drafted .
I attended all but two UCF home games this year. Taylor is, without question, the best player this school has ever seen. They had so many freshmen on their team this year he was forced to be their entire offense, facing double and sometimes triple-teams on a regular basis. Still, he shot a high percentage and was the third-leading scorer in the country.
He deserves to be drafted, and I believe there is a place for him in the NBA. He’s really a good kid, too. Someone will get a steal when they draft him.
I watched this kid develop as a player. Started out with great raw talent and worked at his skills. First he was more of a pure athlete, then he added the 3 ball then he added the pull up mid range. His senior season every team ucf played doubled and trippled him and he still shot a high percentage and scored 26 a game.
He is a complete player and just needs to keep doing what he has been doing and he will be a good NBA player. A 6th man who could well evolve into a starter. I am a UCF season ticket holder so I admit I am bias!
Honestly i feel that potential wise, there is only one player that has more than my lil’ cousin and that’s Mr. Blake Griffin. There are a lot of players that have talent and potential in this upcoming draft. Not saying this because he’s my cousin but i feel this kid is the most exciting player that i have ever saw with my own eyes. And so humble might i add. He could score 45 points in one game and the only way you’d know if you were there to watch it because he’s so humble he don’t even call anyone to tell them what he did… But Yes Mr Jermaine Taylor this is your big cousin Henry Taylor and i am behind you one hundred percent. Stay humble and progress. Luv you kid.
I graduated with him and he was sick in high school at all the sports he played… he took us 12-1 as a wide receiver in football then he KILLED the records in basketball in high school. Now he has broken records left and right at UCF… I know damn well he will do the same thing in the NBA. I can’t believe he has stayed under the radar for so long…
Good luck Jermaine…
Joe Gratson
Good Luck buddy.. I always knew you would make it.. :) Best of luck to you, i will be following you…
I had the pleasure of coaching Jermaine and his friend Joe Burnett on the same AAU team (LBA Lakers) when they were youngsters and it was very evident early on that Jermaine had a special gift. He could take a game over and carry the load on his shoulders if need be which is exactly what he had to do at UCF his last two years. I can only imagine what he will be able to do at the NBA level when he has an aresenal of teamates who can carry there own and thus prohibit all the double teams he has been used to facing.
Jermaine has certainly matured as a young man and it is obvious from reading his comments that he is still humble and has recoginzied that you can always improve upon your skill level which he mentions on a consistent basis.
Best of luck to you Jermaine and we will all be watching you in Lake County.
Coach Dan
As a UCF grad, UCF Fan, and cousin of Jermaine by marriage (married to Daryl Davis), I am so proud of Jermaine’s accomplishments. He has brought a lot of heat and excitement to the game of basketball at UCF. As the third leading scorer in the nation he certainly deserves more recognition; but I admire his humbleness, his heart and determination in remaining grounded. After every UCF basketball game, he would talk to my husband (Daryl Davis)
and review the game, and take advice on any way in improving. He is not only an excellent player; he is a great team player, a good listener, respectful, and diligent. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind he will be successful in the NBA. In fact he will be an invaluable asset to the NBA team who picks him up! And if you don’t know, visit the UCF website, talk with the UCF coaches, talk to Daryl Davis, and talk with his teammates. JT we are behind you 100%!!!
Being a UCF fan for several years, I have seen many good players play under Kirk Speraw. Josh Peppers, Dexter Lyons, Mike O’Donnell, Kingsley Edwards, etc. Jermaine Taylor is THE BEST player ever to put on the Black and Gold. I live in Jacksonville, and made the two-hour trek to Orlando as a season ticket holder. Jermaine “The Beast” was a big reason for that. He’s a real humble, down-to-earth guy. He took the time to pose for a picture for me during Postgame Madness in November. During the season, he was nothing short of incredible. From his previous years to his senior season, he grew into a great teammate. Guys like Kenrick Zondervan and A.J. Tyler grew around Jermaine. Even the freshmen played off JT. The Memphis game he was on fire! Even in losing to Rice, he scored 45 of our 66 points! Let’s not even forget the double-digit comebacks against Tulsa (on 2/14) and East Carolina on Senior Night! Jermaine, you have made a lasting impression on me as an athlete and a person! The next level is your playground! Much success to you!
HI BABY IT YOUR AUNTIE WENDY FIRST I WOULD LIKE TO SAY I’M SO PROUD OF YOU.AND GOD COULDN’T BLESSED A BETTER PERSON I HAVE KNOWN YOU SINCE THE FIRST DAY YOU WAS BORN AND HAVE YET TO SEE YOU MAD. THAT SAY ALOT.ABOUT A PERSON FROM THE FIRST TIME I EVER SEEN YOU PLAY BALL IN YOUR FRESHMAN YEAR WITH THE BOYS.THAT BASKETBALL WAS YOUR GAME NOW I WATCH YOU PLAY FOOTBALL BUT GOD KNOWS BEST.I ALWAYS DREAM THAT 1 OF OUR BOYS WAS GOING TO THE NBA OR THE NFL ALWAYS REMEMBER THAT WHEN YOU PRAY FOR SOMETHING AND GOD GIVES IT TO YOU ALWAYS KEEP PRAYING ABOUT IT (YOUR ALWAYS IN MY PRAYES) I REMEMBER WHEN WE WALKED YOU OUT ON THE FIELD SENIOR NITE IN HIGH SCHOOL AND YOU SAY YOU HAD TO MAKE IT IN THE NFL,AND THE NBA THAT YOU MEANT IT. GOD IS GOOD I LOVE YOU,ILOVE YOU,ILOVE YOU AN VERY PROUD OF YOU.
First off, THANK YOU Dime Magazine for giving Jermaine some national attention before this years draft, as he’s deserved it for some time.
Jermaine will be a LEGEND by time he is done with his NBA career. Not necessarily because of his talent (he has a lot), but because of his determination. I haven’t spoke with Jermaine ever since we attended Tavares High School together, but I will tell you; He did not let his dream pass him by.
I have seen Jermaine progress since his Freshman year in High School, where he excited not only his home-town crowd of Tavares, FL; but he would even have rival high school gyms looking disgusted after he would throw down a sick dunk with his balls in the oppositions face, or by knocking down a clutch shot to hush the crowd.
Now, I feel proud for Jermaine, his family, and OUR city that we’ve been able to witness his game, character, and physique progress for eight years. I remember him almost as linky and skinny as Steve Urkel (sorry Jermaine) to now being as diesel as a 6’4 version of Dwight Howard! Evident of his maturity and dedication.
Whichever NBA team decides to pick this hard working individual will reap the benefits for years to come. Not only on the floor, but also in the locker room. One of the funniest guys I’ve ever known. I also hope he “shits on” every single team that passed on him in the draft, because you must be a fool to not see the talent and potential for this future NBA All-Star.
Jermaine: Good Luck, I’ll be rooting for you and your family for years to come.. I’ll definitely be rockin’ the JT jersey when you come to play against the Magic. Congratulations on earning the C-USA Player of the Year, and more importantly earning your college degree. Take care, tell the fam I said whats up.
Thanks again Dime. Let’s get him on the cover.
This is Jermaine’s Older sister Tamara growing up with him and being by his side everyday of his life not only makes me a knowledgable person to the skills and performance my brother has, but also to his humbleness, genuine talent, and the respectful person he is all around. I can remember him always wanting to be the best he could at whateva he strived for. From seeing him run and jump to touch the top base board of his room door, to my mom telling me to go get Jermaine from the court late at night when he didnt want to come in. Hes always been a strong willed person, and I can honestly say Ive never met someone in sports who has the best attitude. I could see him in AAU when he was younger, or playing highschool ball and people’s defensiveness to them not being able to control his moves would make them want to do things to hurt him, and he would never retaliate he would never let them take his game away. If anyone deserves to make it to the NBA I think its my brother, not because he has the talent but for a man to strive for something so hard and not get recognized for his ambitious goals, but still look everyone in the face and say imma make it somehow, is a greater man to me beyond words. To my brother I tell you everyday how much I am so very proud of you, through all the struggling and fighting we did growing up together you turnt out to be a man I want my sons to be proud to say you are their uncle. I love you and will always be behind you in all you do just as I have before. You deserve this baby, now lets make it happen!…Lol…I love you my big little brother…lol..
Welcome to Houston!
I am a proud Rockets fan and ready to welcome you in. I know you are underrated and I can’t wait to see you in Budinger play. I look forward to cheering you on. Welcome to Houston!
