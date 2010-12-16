Pierce, Ginobili buzzer-beaters keep Celtics, Spurs atop NBA

Paul Pierce said it wasn’t a rivalry. He never said it wasn’t a big stage or a big game. Putting the exclamation point on the most highly-anticipated Knicks/Celtics matchup in at least a decade, Pierce snapped New York’s eight-game win streak and stretched Boston’s win streak to 11 by hitting the game-winning jumper with 0.4 seconds left in Madison Square Garden. And after the shot — going to his right, two-dribble pull-up slightly fading away, as predictable as payday — Pierce took a bow for the road crowd … It wasn’t over at that point, though. The Knicks still had time to pull off a Derek Fisher-like miracle, so when Amar’e Stoudemire caught the inbounds and buried a wide-open three, the Garden went NUTS like it was Larry Johnson all over again. But the pandemonium soon turned to panic, as the refs reviewed the shot and saw that Amar’e didn’t get it off before the buzzer … So while it may not be a rivalry yet, the Knicks played about as well as you possibly can in a loss. Amar’e (39 points, 10 rebounds) and Ray Felton (26 points, 14 assists) were killing Boston on pick-and-rolls, leading to Amar’e crushing one-hand dunks and Felton bullying Nate Robinson and Rajon Rondo (who injured his ankle in the second half) to get into the lane for layups. With no Shaq (calf) in the middle, the Knicks weren’t worried about any shot-blocker getting in the way … And still, Boston hung around, finally taking the lead on a Ray Allen (26 points) trey with one minute left before Pierce (32 points, 10 rebounds) hit his dagger. “We definitely earned our respect,” Amar’e said in his post-game press conference. “I guarantee you right now Boston respects us. We’re no slouch. We’re ready to play every night and Boston knows it.” … Some of the Dime crew was at the Garden. After the game the Celtics locker room stayed closed for longer than usual, and Doc Rivers wasn’t in there. Is that just another sign that the Knicks aren’t yet on Boston’s level, when the C’s have a player’s-only meeting after a win? Surely they were talking about their defense and how it got torched …
That Bos v NY game was so overhyped i actually tuned in over my Bulls game. Only to be disappointed in the terrible defense Bos played. It was like watching an And 1 game. Rondo playing around with the ball til he decides to blow by Felton and dump a pass to KG. KG then allowing Amare to rape him on D like he forgot how to D up. Gallo getting his Kemp on with that baseline dunk. I expect that from NY, but Bos usually plays better D. Besides that, Tor may be the least watchable team in the NBA. Sure Weems or Derozen can give u a dunk here and there, but they dont seem to have a real offense and its every man for himself with Bayless as the ring leader. Intresting game from Rose as he got 11ast 2stls with 6pts, and really suprised me by showing some of his vision on those ast. Very smart of him to take the night off scoring wise with Booz having such an advantage and Noah playing his last game for a while. Bulls should make a pitch for Dalembert or even better Kaman. Id even take D.Jordan to fill at center.
Oh and i almost forgot “…and Paul Pierce, a proven scorer…embracing the moment” thats what Mark Jackson said after PPs game winner and JOG AROUND THE ENTIRE COURT yelling how great he is. Then he took it to another level and was taking a bow at center court while the refs were reviewing the play. The douchebaggery that goes on with some of the Celtics is amazing. And their fans have the nerve to critisize LBJ for his Decision or antics. Watching Nate damn near fall face first while accidentally hurdling PP. And lastly, this is not a flucking rivalry!
Yeah. I think I lot of teams would love to get their hands on Deondre Jordan. Not sure Dalembert is leaving Sacremento.
Yeah. Knick, Celtics was a ping pong game of sorts. Lol.
I guess it’s not a rivalry when the Celts had a skeleton crew, a 4th string big man starting, a hostile garden crowd, a unconscious Stat and Galinari, a hobbled Rondo and a 12 pt lead at the Garden, late in the third quarter and the Celtics still won/Knicks still lose. I guess you can sorta say that (besides the obvious last 15 yrs). Lol.
Sorry on Noah. But I guess now is the best time to get it out the way. Let’s see how Boozer and Gibson fill in with Chicago’s upcoming under 500 teams on the schedule?
Toronto is still entertaining and mildly dangerous if a team don’t “watch it” with them.
And Ginobli walked his ass off yall!! Let’s be real on that last shot!!!!
btw, comparing bogut to howard defensively isn’t too far off from the fact. Dwight gets all the hype, but Bogut is killing it over in Milwaukee too
so everyone is bitching manu walked as a spurs fan i didnt see a walk, but i did the she obvious drag of the pivot foot and flop by CDR to get a foul called on hill earlier in the game. he drug his foot 12″ easy. the refs even reviewed the play, gonna say there was no problem with manus shot.
i dont often do it but i have to agree with #4 the Celtics are full of douche bags, lead by PP and KG. that celebration, was it really called for? now Stearn wants the players to “respect the game” so he has the refs calling silly/stupid techs if you raise your hands to high after a play, but nothing on something like that? IMO PPs actions after the game showed less respect then arguing a call a little to “passionately”
Classic classic game. New York has their own team, their own prime time performer, and the fight in them that has eluded them for years, being content as the NBA’s joke.
And finally, Spike Lee can bitch all he wants without looking like a clueless bastard.
Props to New York, and your team.
And bout Nate planting his head on MSG’s hallowed court… hahahahaha daaaaaaaaamn,when you truly think it woill be all epic for this game, this asshole decided to ruin it by bringing comedy to the table.
Hey I appreciate Nate’s heart, dude was really excited, I mean he got up instantly after the fall.
You can call PP whatever you want but dude is a showman. Sometimes it can be retarded (ie wheelchair) but hey he won us the game he can do whatever he wants. Love the victory lap.
I feel like starting a campaign to keep Bayless as the starting PG for T-Dot. Let the kid grow into the role, Jose’ is meh now at best and his D is shite.
Upon further review, Ginobili FUCKING traveled. But its okay, we don’t call that in the NBA ;)
I’m still bitching about Luke Mbah forcing him left though. I mean, COME ON. Isn’t he suppose to be an elite defender?
Knowing how stupid Sterling is, totally make a play for D-Jordan, dude got some Tyson Chandler in him and can control the paint pretty well.
No travel whatsoever on Manu’s shot. Even the Bucks knew that.
If he forces Manu right, he just drops the behind the back dribble, step back jumper anyway… You can’t keep that man from going left without getting BEAT going right.
The Celtics/Knicks game was proof that the Eastern Conference is back. I didn’t want to admit it but the Knicks are legit. For the first time this year Boston looked old. Looking forward to Miami/Knicks on Friday. Now that’s a rivalry.
Also I’d like to mention Thabeet’s career high 8 points in a career high 14 minutes since you didn’t.
Amare is a beast
Ginobo’s move was no different from anything else he does. But on the Buck’s last possession, Duncan twisted and slashed Bogut’s mangled elbow after he got posted up. That allowed him to recover and disrupt the play. Dirty.
Manu traveled? Gtfoh haters u guys are talking like he took three steps to get a layup. Like someone on nba tv said its only a travel if they call it.
Normally I’d point out how much of a push off PP did…but it was against the knicks, who I hate more than the Celts, so it’s all good.
Those Celts are some douchebags. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear PP saying he’s the best player in the world in the next day or two.
You know that guy on the court that you just can’t stand no matter the reason, you just hate playing against him but then when he’s on your team you tend to think he’s not that bad?…. Well Drew Gooden is NOT that guy. I can’t stand that dude. And no particular reason either he just really grinds my gears *Peter Griffin voice*.
Manu hit a clutch shot and was off-balance. that’s it.
it was a tight game, the refs kept it in check until the end and then let the players decide the game.
If only the refs could do that consistently, and into the playoffs
@Ranger John
I don’t have a dog in this fight and I generally think that Celts do have a chip on their shoulder many times, but I think one of the reasons for the celebration, was because the Knicks, Amare, The Crowd, Spike, every body tried to steal one from the Celtics at the end (with their celebration) when it was clear that Amare took that shot too late.
The Knicks were all celebrating like they won the NCAA title, when it was clear from watching the game live action and on replay that the shot was late. Everybody in the garden were trying to steal one if they could it seemed. But it was all in fun.
Everybody was having a ball. Doc Rivers looked at Walt Frazier. Walt and his partner said it was “no good” to Doc. Rivers also looked at Spike, and had fun with him. Mike D’antonio said “good bye” to doc during his press conference etc. MSG is just a crazy special place for all the performers. It’s almost like your on stage.
I don’t think it was that serious, really.
So just keep that in mind. They were just playing to the Garden crowd. NY commands it like that.
On the Manu shot: at first glance i thought for sure traveled. Then i watched it over again, and somehow he managed to keep his balance without traveling. Good shot. @Stunna, if LBJ hit a game winner vs Bos and took a lap around the court then came back and stood center court and took a bow, you’d be ok with that? Or would you want Shaq to sit him on his a$$ the next game when he comes down the lane? Or even better give him the same treatment T.O. got when he went to stand on the Dallas Cowboy star? Funny though, Reggie Miller did that to the Bulls back in 94 when he hit a game winner. Im sure he felt great about it until Scottie came back and did the same thing to him in Indy. @McSimon, Dont believe the hype, under no circumstance was Noah a key defender lmao. Dude gets abused by bigs on the reg. He is actually the 2nd weakest link next to Boozer in the starting 5. He really wont be missed as Omer Asik is tougher and a stronger rebounder and Taj G is actually a better defender and offensive player.
@hoopistani – Bogut is legit, he’s still coming back from that HUGE fall last year by Amare when he broke Evil Knevil amount of bones. He was working TD.
I know PP may of been celebrating before the shot was official. But I’m sure there was a lot going during the game. That’s the Garden. The fans are really into it there!
@SAC, Lost in all the comotion is the numbers Ray Felton put on Rondos overrated dome. Just thought id throw that out there since i hate Rondos overratedness.
I don’t think any of your readers like your page 1/page 2 setup. You guys really need to change back to single page and stop trying to force us to give your site more hits!
Let me school you. Raymond Felton and the Knicks were so afraid of Rondo, that Felton didn’t even guard him. But I know you didn’t know that. Lol. They had the Off guard on him all night. Secondly, Boston had to go small a lot, so Rondo wasn’t even guarding him many time, and Nate was. Felton didn’t get anything of Rondo, and got most of the points shooting over Nate.
Lastly (as I’m sure you know; but I’ll entertain you), Rondo was hurt during the game and got hurt again, went out and came back. Doc actually took him out the game (before he sprained his ankle), cause he was laboring.
Despite this, Rondo played 33 min, and had 10 pts and 14 assist, vs Felton’s 46 min and 26 points 14 assist. But most of that wasn’t against Rondo and Felton never guarded him most of the game. Come on man.
You funny though. Try again. Lol.
There was nothing “lost in commotion”. It’s because of what I said above why no cared. Caused anyone who watched the game, would never say that (what you claimed). It wasn’t that type of game.
On top of that, Knicks fans were gasping for air when Rondo was carried off the court at the beginning of the 4th quarter as the Celtics all were. There was a hushed silence.
I see you like to run your mouth a lot like a kid, when you don’t know what’s going on bro?
That’s like me saying, “Rose got his ass busted by the Toronto point guard, cause he only scored “6 points and shot 3 for 9” last night (all true). Right?
And don’t tell me he got 11 assist and his team won, cause Rondo had 14 and his team won to.
And the only reason why I’m shitting you like this, cause I actually asked you a question and showed some compassion about your boy Noah and your team.
Yet another close game that came down to the buzzer and still somehow looked like a Celtics win was inevitable. Here is an article topic. “The Amare Effect?” Before the season everyone was talking about how Nash made Amare a better player…well…let’s see…9 straight 30 point games right now and Ray Felton is all of a sudden scoring mad buckets and throwing dimes. Maybe there is just as much an Amare effect as there is a Nash effect. After all how hard is it to throw dimes to a guy who just needs to be in the vicinity of the paint to dunk? Think about it.
Game of the Year!! I was really pulling for the Knicks to pull off the upset last night and not because I hate Boston. That game was epic and the ending even more so. I take my hat off to Pierce that is one clutch mofo for real but I have one question. Was that possession in which Pierce nailed the game winner bad defense by the Knicks? EVERYONE knows Pierce is the first and second option in that type of situation with Ray Allen usually being the third option running off down screens to create an open look usually for a three. They allowed Pierce to catch the inbounds pass cleanly and with Ray Felton on him you KNEW they were gonna switch. When Pierce gets to that elbow spot he knocks that shot down 10 times out of 10. We’ve seen it MULTIPLE times! Would’t they have been better off doubling him and forcing someone else to take that shot?
sooooo…is rondo that much better than felton for the knicks now???i like to see all the boston fans makin excuses for why it was such a close game…it was a close game cuz the knicks are that good now…deal with it
Maybe it is Amare who makes point guards become much better players/playmakers? Look at Felton now. (And this might be a bit of a stretch) but look at Nash before he came to Phoenix.
And all that effort just to have the winning jumper shot right in your goggled eyes.
That’s “The Amare Effect” right there…
Yeah its a bit off nash was the suns best player. You say how hard it is to throw assists to someone that just needs to be near the rim well nash dished out to everyone ask marion and diaw. Amare is getting his pts but he’s shooting like 5percent less (last time I checked don’t now know) that was nash helpin him.
Knicks fans getting a little reckless. Rondo is so much better than Felton it’s not even funny. You would have to be a crazy homer to think it’s even close.
Chicagorilla–Why do you dislike Noah so much? I’m starting to think you’re not only a clueless fan, but a bad one too. Noah is a huge part of that team and they will miss him. Why do you hate him? You constantly bitch about Boozer. And you insist that Asik is a good player. Get a freakin clue.
I must say i hate the Knicks more than any team in the NBA but if those guys get MELO before the trade deadline. LOOK-OUT!!! I never thought that the Knicks would be back this fast and so soon but those guys are playing out of there minds right now and i cant help but to wonder if my HEAT made the WRONG decision in choosing Bosh over Amare when Amare wantedo come to Miami the way he was OWNING KG. Dude has to be MVP of the league so far, SUNS fans have got to be kicking themselves in there A$$e$ right now, and its time to give the Knicks a reality check on FRIDAY. Want to see Bosh and Amare go at it but i dont know if they will with Amare playing center…
the cavaliers were jump shooting miamis face off.
You guys should send that bum noah to a bad team like the spurs he sucks so much he deserves that.
Sure Amare helped Nash too… but Cool Steve did have 19 assists last night…….
And Felton always had some promise when he was on Charlotte, you could see it with the big games he would pop out occasionally. But he looks great this year, fantastic move to bring him there.
Oh, and eat it, Amare.
We were not taking Cleveland serious this time around. Hey, it happens in the NBA. But you better believe come FRIDAY NIGHT. We will bring our lock-down defense and Wade and Lebron will show-out and put on a show in N.Y. Its MSG and Wade and LEBRON ALWAYS light those guys up. We cant get hyped for LEAVELAND and the guys were just “CHILLING”. They wont be chilling on friday night with the way the Knicks are shooting the ball and playing right now, TRUST ME…
No, Ch-gorilla, send him to a lottery bound team like Orlando. Noah can be used as another player who can plant a pick, cause that’s all he does. It’s not like he rebounds very well or he plays with intensity of a rabid maniac.
And because you like bitchasses with no heart, oh sorry, SUPERSTARS like Melo in your team, take Vince Carter with you.
manus no travel
[www.khou.com]
