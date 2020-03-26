Pistons Forward Christian Wood Has Reportedly Been Cleared Of Coronavirus

A handful of NBA players have confirmed cases of COVID-19. The most high-profile instances of this have been Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, but a number of teams have players or personnel who have been impacted as the virus has spread.

One such team is the Detroit Pistons. Christian Wood, who is in his first year with the franchise and has been a pleasant surprise, tested positive for coronavirus soon after the pair of players on the Jazz. It was particularly concerning because Detroit played Utah several days before Gobert, Mitchell, and Wood all received their positive tests.

In a bit of good news, Wood’s agent brought word that he’s “fully recovered” from the virus on Wednesday, and on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Wood is the first NBA player who tested positive to get tested again and receive the all clear.

Wood is the first known NBA player to clear from coronavirus — after testing positive nearly two weeks ago. https://t.co/4y6rHeWR2k — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2020

According to Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus tracker, there have been a hair over 495,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide with slightly under 120,000 folks being classified as “recovered.” Here’s to hoping that Wood recovering is the first in a wave of NBA players getting past this, and sooner rather than later, we get to a point where this rapidly slows down worldwide.