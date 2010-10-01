Pittsburgh recruit Khem Birch is taking over all of North America

If you haven’t noticed, Canada is starting to blow up on the basketball scene. While the NBA’s Toronto Raptors are still a few years away from making noise on the pro level, in the high school and college scene there are a handful of young Canadians out to make a name for themselves at big-time programs.

Tristan Thompson and Cory Joseph, both 2010 high school All-Americans, will suit up at the University of Texas this season. Myck Kabongo of Findlay Prep (Nev.) is a Top-5 high school senior on this side of the border. Now the next one up to bat is Khem Birch.

Birch, a 6-9 forward/center at Notre Dame Prep (Mass.), is one of the top players in the Class of 2012. He verbally committed to Pittsburgh earlier this week, and is already being called Jamie Dixon‘s most talented recruit of his career, even better than San Antonio Spurs’ big man DeJuan Blair and ’09 McDonald’s All-American Dante Taylor.

High School Hoop’s Lucas Shapiro got up with Birch for a 1-on-1 interview today, where he talks about committing to Pitt, his summer run with Team Canada, and his plans for North American domination. Birch also gives us a heads-up on the rising big-time players to come out of Canada. Check out Birch’s highlight video below:

