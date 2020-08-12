As the NBA’s seeding games wind down in Orlando, not every contest features two teams with incentive to operate at the highest possible level. On Tuesday evening, however, a nationally televised match-up spotlighted a pair of teams with plenty to play for, with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers taking on Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and the Dallas Mavericks. After 48 entertaining minutes and plenty of drama, Lillard and the Blazers picked up the victory by avoiding a buzzer-beater. As a result, Portland inched closer to a playoff berth.

The Mavs came out of the gates firing on the offensive end of the floor, executing well and utilizing Doncic’s shot-making.

Luka’s step-backs are something else 🤧 pic.twitter.com/JzrjP5lQ87 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 11, 2020

Dallas took an eight-point lead in the first period and, while the Blazers showed immediate signs of fighting back, Porzingis established himself in a hurry. The talented big man produced 16 points in the first quarter; tying his career high in an opening period.

Near the end of the first quarter, though, Portland took control, concluding the period on a 17-3 run to assume the lead.

Tough three by Dame 😤 pic.twitter.com/7cetdFtWFr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 11, 2020

WE GOT FOOTERS pic.twitter.com/Soy0DL5fFN — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 11, 2020

The Blazers stayed in front for the entire second quarter, thanks in part to the work of Lillard. In the first half, he put up 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting, dominating the action.

Damian Lillard is COOKING 🧑‍🍳 He had 25 PTS…in the first half! pic.twitter.com/IRiAYQrDTi — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) August 11, 2020

Dame Lillard is a 𝕄𝔸𝔾𝕀ℂ𝕀𝔸ℕ pic.twitter.com/ZX0Ghlkd1Z — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 11, 2020

Lillard’s quality work helped the Blazers to take an eight-point lead into the locker room, but the Mavericks were ready as play resumed. Dallas hung around early in the second half and, late in the third period, the Mavericks scored ten straight points to reclaim the lead.

As the fourth quarter arrived, tensions were high on both sides, including technical fouls for Doncic, Carmelo Anthony, and Maxi Kleber in a short period of time. While the margin was tight, the Mavericks did open the quarter with a slow-developing 11-2 run, taking their largest lead since the opening minutes.