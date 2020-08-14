In the nightcap of Thursday’s slate of NBA seeding games, the Portland Trail Blazers held all of the cards. After the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament behind triple-doubles from Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas, the Phoenix Suns put pressure on Damian Lillard and company by completing an unbelievable 8-0 run with a rout over the Dallas Mavericks. That left Portland needing to topple the Brooklyn Nets in prime time and, if the Blazers fell short, Phoenix’s Cinderella run would continue into the weekend.

Unfortunately for the Suns, it was not to be, but the Blazers needed every bit of 48 minutes to escape with a win. Ultimately, Portland benefitted from a missed jumper in the final seconds and, by a final score of 134-133, the Blazers earned the victory and a trip to the play-in tournament.

From the opening tip, both teams operated at a torrid pace on the offensive end of the floor. After a rough performance in his last outing, Blazers guard CJ McCollum led the way early with 12 points in the first eight minutes.

CJ (12 PTS) is off to a hot start 💯 pic.twitter.com/s5hBPNsIIm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 14, 2020

In opposition, Nets wing Caris LeVert scored ten points in the first six minutes, keeping Brooklyn engaged.

The Nets were genuinely feisty in the early going, taking a lead late in the first quarter and playing the Blazers to a 31-31 draw in the first 12 minutes. Brooklyn shot 55 percent from the floor and, while McCollum got loose, the Nets were able to control Lillard with aggressive double-teaming all over the floor.

The second quarter was more of the same on both ends, with the offenses taking full advantage of the defenses. Portland used a 13-5 run to grab control, but Brooklyn didn’t fade away, scoring efficiently throughout the half.