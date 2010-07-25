Pros Get Serious at NYC Red Bull 2on2 Revolution on Saturday



He committed to the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tournament early on in the process. He switched teammates multiple times heading into Saturday morning’s games until he got the matchup he wanted. Kenny Satterfield was not messing around – he was in it full-throttle mode to take the $2,000 prize for winning this weekend’s NYC Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour stop.

Yesterday, “Serious Sat” showed up at Lincoln Playground (135th and 5th Avenue) in Harlem with 6-10, former Iona star Nakiea Miller – an overwhelming inside-outside duo that would cause serious issues for opponents all day long. Their “AK 311” squad vanquished every team that stood before them – with two consecutive teams sent packing on deep Satterfield jumpers to close out games.

Approximately 1,000 fans in Harlem watched throughout the day as the 32-team 2on2 field was whittled down to a final four. Fans and players enjoyed the sounds of DJ Boogie Blind until he made way for DJ Clue for the tournament’s Elite 8 games.



When the dust settled, the final matchup saw an AK 311 team, full of experience on the NBA and Division I level, against a squad called “Underdogs” – a team that had willed itself through Saturday’s bracket, enduring heat, injury and fatigue to get themselves in spot to win the $2,000.

Come the championship game, after a day of battling some of New York City’s Finest, the Underdogs just didn’t have enough left in the tank to really pose a challenge to the Satterfiled/Miller tandem. Serious Sat and “Fab” Miller left the park in Harlem with a title, $2,000, Skullcandy headphones, Kicker iPod stereos, and the threat they’re going to “take the show in the road” and compete in the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tournament stop in Philly next Saturday.



