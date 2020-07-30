Puma athletes in the NBA and WNBA have debuted J. Cole’s upcoming signature sneaker, the RS-Dreamer, during their various spells in Florida bubbles over the last few days. They’re slated to drop on July 31, and ahead of the release, Puma enlisted the services of Master P to release a particularly cryptic video.

In it, J. Cole — who is known for his love of basketball and recently said he’d previously considered leaving the rap game altogether to try and make it as a hooper — is shown working out in a gym with a friend, getting a number of shots up in the background (all of which went in) while a clip of him catching his breath is in the foreground. While that’s going on, Master P does a voiceover expressing disbelief about something, before saying, “Hol’ up. I think the homie is really trying to do it.” For those unfamiliar, Master P previously tried to make the NBA and was part of two preseason rosters (the Hornets and Raptors) in the late 90s.

The obvious guess here is that this is all part of a marketing campaign in order to sell a sneaker that drops 24 hours after this video got posted on the internet. But who knows? Perhaps Cole has something much bigger than a sneaker in the works, and we’ll have to wait and see if the 35 year old has his eyes set on getting into the professional basketball game quite a bit later than most. He’s always been passionate about basketball, and this really seems like something that’s been on his mind of late.

Regardless, the RS Dreamer drops on Friday and retails for $125.