Put Up or Shut Up: 5 NBA Players That Need to Bring It This Season

Underachieving is frustrating. For outsiders looking in, it is so disappointing to watch talent go to waste. Sometimes circumstances like injuries and the numbers game prevent those from reaching their full potential. There is also the steep learning curve of the pro game. But more times than not, we shake our heads when the shortcomings are due to simple lack of effort. At the end of the day, production is everything.
After all of the hoopla and praise, Anthony Randolph has fallen short of expectations so far in the preseason. He has the size and athletic ability to start for a shaky Knicks’ roster, but according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Randolph will be coming off the bench this season.
Randolph is not the only player out there that has some expectations to live up to. Around the League there are tons of players who find themselves on the hot seat. As Dime’s Aron Phillips told me yesterday, “You have to bring it, son!” With that in mind, it’s put up or shut up time for some players. Here are five players that have to step it up this season:
O.J. Mayo — I’ve been on the O.J. Mayo bandwagon since I first saw him as a 7th grader dropping 20 points a night on the varsity level in the basketball-rich state of Kentucky. He was probably the second most hyped high school player ever. But since becoming a pro, he has left those who believe in his abilities feeling a little unfulfilled. Mayo has produced very nicely. With all of the hype he carried with him into the League, though, he has to perform on a higher level.
Joe Johnson — The Hawks have invested a lot in him by agree to a 6 year $120 million contract. Johnson is a proven top-tier scorer, but his playoff performance has left a bad taste in the mouths of Hawks fans. By signing a contract bigger than LeBron James, Chris Bosh or Dwyane Wade this summer, Johnson has a lot to live up to. He has to lead Atlanta to a deep playoff run this season.
Amar’e Stoudemire — After being a big trade subject over the last two seasons, he finally got his wish and is out of Phoenix. Now what? Can he produce without Steve Nash spoon-feeding him? Can he lead the Knicks back to the playoffs? With a 9-figure contract and being in the New York market, coming up short is not an option.
Aaron Brooks — After his locker room beef with Trevor Ariza, the Rockets decided to keep Brooks. He is also in a contract year and has publicly expressed his frustrations about not being offered an extension yet. He won the Most Improved Player award last year due to his numbers, but now the question is can he win?
Sebastian Telfair — Telfair is another mega-hyped prospect who has not come close to living up to his billing. He was selected 13th overall in the 2004 draft, signed a hefty endorsement deal with adidas, but has yet to average in double figures in points. Now that he is on the All-NBA Bust Team that is the Minnesota Timberwolves, it’s now or never for Bassy.
Telfair has a great mentor in Starbury.
You need to add Al Jefferson to this list. Wasn’t he the one who jizzed all over other teams when he knows he’s teaming up with DWill?
Let’s see if he’s a capable replacement of Boozer for the jazz. He had bad teams to blame on in Boston and Minny. He can’t now with an elite point guard.
people still don’t get that Mayo plays on a team with three other all star caliber players and that he NOT Gay,Z-Bo or Gasol sacrificed so that the team could win but with that being said i agree with da mack
Hedo needs to bring after that whining-filled abomination of a season after a big contract.
Rodney Stuckey needs to prove he’s theleader of the Pistons and CV needs to prove that he can be a starting PF in this league. All the work he did over summer means nothing if he can’t bring it game time.
i thought the ship had sailed on telfair a while ago….
JH, prepare to get lit up! But in the future, I recommend you sign up for ESPN leagues. Their FREE versions demolish Yahoo!’s on any day.
You could add Tony Parker as well!
He’s in a contract year and coming from his worst year because of injuries…
He has to be good AND show that he is not injury prone to get a good deal!
Love bassy but he is a bust. OJ is just a scorer and a better than average defender but brings nothing else to the table. I dont believe the hype on AR, the way he plays he seems like a 12 kid not comfortable with his body yet. all legs and no control. And Johnson and Stat definately need to get their teams to deep playoff runs this season.
Boozer
I’m a fan of Bassie just as much as the next guy but it’s time to let go… Dude’s a bust.
I got Gilbert on this list.. Not that Wizards expect to do anything this year but it’s been a long time since agent 0 has played like a superstar for an extended period of time
OJ has a black hole in the team with Gay and Zach Randolph. He can’t do much now can he?
Stuckey needs a big year, he needs to step up as the lead guard this season, silencing the critics about him not being able to fulfil to PG duties.
Not only that is a contract season.
why is aaron brooks on this list he has already proven himself in the nba. He had a breakout season last season he was one of 3 other players in the history oif the nba to drop 300+ 3pointers and 200 assists in a season. So fuck off it just goes to show that they let anyone write here
With all the added firepower on the Rockets, Brooks is gonna see a dip in his stats. He is playing for a contract so he might chuck a little.
Mayo has done everything asked from him, he needs to grow a pair and become the go to guy, forget all those other guys, he needs to play like he is the best player on the court even if its not true.
Anthony Randolph?? I still don’t see whats so special about the guy other than being 6’11” and able to dribble a little bit. He can’t shoot, he can’t defend, he can rebound a little, but overall he was drafted because of his potential.
No offense, but Joe Johnson has already proven himself, just because he had one bad playoff series against a good defensive team people are hating on him, but if it wasn’t for Joe, the Hawks would have missed the playoffs the past 3 years. But lets gloss over that because he played like crap one series. He earned that contract
One person I gotta add is Al Jefferson, no more excuses now. He will get his stats, but he needs to get some wins. First time ever he will be playing on a good team, lets see how he does not getting 30+ touches in his favorite spots.
@Joe
I think Smith and Crawford have something to say about that……
And yes, Al Jefferson is another guy that is suitable for this list.
o.j. mayo needs to step his game up, agreed. he’s a leader but nobody is assuming the role. memphis has talent, they just need to assess their positions, that’s the only way they’re going to win.
also, rudy gay is the x factor that makes or breaks this team/season … now or never!
Terrible list as usual…. Aaron Brooks really??
Joe Johnson??
These additions make no sense