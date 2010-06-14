Rafer Alston & Bone Collector Open EBC at Rucker Park Tonight

06.14.10

If you’re in New York City tonight, it’s well worth your time you head up to Harlem to check out the opening night of EBC at Rucker Park. Playing in NYC for the first time in four years, Larry “Bone Collector” Williams will be joined by Rafer “Skip 2 My Lou” Alston and Darryl “Showtime” Hill as they take on the Angie Martinez All-Stars featuring Adris “2 Hard 2 Guard” DeLeon (2010 Nike NYC Player of the Year), “Jiggy” Josh Watkins and Jersey’s Finest.

We’ll be at the Park, so give us a shout if you come through. The action starts at 6:00 PM on 155th Street & Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

