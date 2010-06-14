Rafer Alston & Bone Collector Open EBC at Rucker Park Tonight

If you’re in New York City tonight, it’s well worth your time you head up to Harlem to check out the opening night of EBC at Rucker Park. Playing in NYC for the first time in four years, Larry “Bone Collector” Williams will be joined by Rafer “Skip 2 My Lou” Alston and Darryl “Showtime” Hill as they take on the Angie Martinez All-Stars featuring Adris “2 Hard 2 Guard” DeLeon (2010 Nike NYC Player of the Year), “Jiggy” Josh Watkins and Jersey’s Finest.
We’ll be at the Park, so give us a shout if you come through. The action starts at 6:00 PM on 155th Street & Frederick Douglass Boulevard.
I’ll be there.
Years ago, someone used to televise the summer EBC games. No one does it anymore?? I don’t even see highlights anymore. Got links anyone??
Man what happened to the collector? just doing a bunch of street ball tours, I think he was in a beer commercial, might have been hot sauce …can’t remember
who said rafer alston was still relevent?!!?
he pissed his season (and maybe career) away with the Heat.
@808 i think msg network televises the games word in nyc the ruckeer is back in a big way this year the tournament hasnt been poppin since 2006 i always felt they should have it on weekends instead of weekdays
WHY DOES EVERY1 LIE SO MUCH…RAFER WAS NOT THERE
Could you give us an update? How were the games? How did Bone and Skip play?
im sure the games were good regardless jiggy josh , showtime, and bone is more than enough aint like skip being doing work like he used to anyway
Will have recap soon (with videos)
skip didn’t show up. adris outplayed bone. bone’s team got blown out. people who were there said that overall, the game was boring.