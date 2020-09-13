It took a few games, but a “fan” has finally been kicked out of a game during the NBA’s Orlando Bubble. During Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers’ series against the Houston Rockets, a strange moment during a free throw led to Russell Westbrook being held back as he jawed with someone sitting in the Lakers’ family section.

LeBron James was at the charity stripe for a pair of free throws. As he was taking his first shot, Westbrook turned around and looked visibly annoyed with someone. He began to approach them, at which point he was escorted away by the official.

Security asked Rajon Rondo’s brother to leave the stands after he exchanged words with Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/5jG1hkInN6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

Russell Westbrook getting into with a family member in attendance. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 13, 2020

It’s unclear exactly what was being said, but it eventually came out that the person with whom Russ was jawing was William Rondo, the brother of Lakers guard Rajon Rondo. Per those in the Bubble, security went up to Rondo’s brother, asked him to leave, and he departed from the area near the court.

Russell Westbrook and William Rondo having words. Security just asked Rajon Rondo’s brother to leave. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 13, 2020

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook repeatedly shouts “Who you talking to?” at Rajon Rondo’s brother who was seated in front row & supporting Lakers during Game 5. Austin Rivers adds, “You’ve got to go” before security escorts him out. NBA has policy restricting bubble fan conduct pic.twitter.com/w9Wb3tCXCd — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 13, 2020

Westbrook, following Rondo’s departure, did seem to be a bit upset that Rondo wasn’t sticking around.

Russell Westbrook took the court after the timeout yelling “Where he at?” as he looked for Rajon Rondo’s brother William. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 13, 2020

The sideline camera does give a slightly better look at the incident, as it looks like Kyle Kuzma heard whatever was being said and Rondo was promptly met and escorted out.

Sideline cam shows William Rondo getting escorted out after getting into it with Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/dCFs45RwwX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 13, 2020

The league has made it clear that these sorts of interactions between players and family members would be policed strictly during the Bubble, and so far, things have been pretty good on this front. Westbrook and Rondo will assuredly be asked about this after the game, and it will be fascinating to hear exactly what got Westbrook so heated.