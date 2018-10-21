ESPN

There was a ton of hype surrounding Saturday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, as LeBron James made his Staples Center debut against one of the elite teams in the Western Conference. It was a tightly-contested game all throughout, but no one could have expected what ended up happening in the fourth quarter of action.

Brandon Ingram and James Harden got into it after the Lakers’ third-year forward shoved the reigning MVP, which led to the two needing to be separated.

man James Harden reacted less to getting shoved in the back unprompted than when someone taps him on the elbow during a jumper pic.twitter.com/pVKGDoaRnr — Dane Delgado (@danegado) October 21, 2018

It seemed like there was going to be nothing other than the run of the mill jawing that sometimes breaks out between two teams, but as it turned out, Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo wanted to do a whole lot more than that.