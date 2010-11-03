Rajon Rondo Has Already Raised $5,000 Through 4 Games

Last week, we told you about Rajon Rondo and Red Bull‘s Boston’s Got Wings initiative, which has Red Bull donating $500 to Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department to refurbish basketball courts throughout the city for every steal Rondo records this season. So far, Rondo has 10 steals through four games, meaning $5000 has already been donated. At this clip, he’s on pace to swipe the rock 205 times and donate $102,500. Not bad.

Above, check out the steal tracker that hangs in The Greatest Bar in Boston. If you go there to watch a C’s game, it updates in realtime.

For more on Boston’s Got Wings and for information on how you can participate, make sure to check back with DimeMag.com, and visit Red Bull for more details and voting.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.