A Public Apology To Playoff Rondo

After Game 1 of the Rockets-Lakers series I wrote about three adjustments the Lakers should make going forward to take control of the series. I was very wrong about two of those — although I will at least credit myself for noting that it was more important to take Eric Gordon out of rhythm than Russell Westbrook.

I felt the Lakers were not going to have a lot of success trying to out-small ball the Rockets, which has clearly not been the case over the last two games. Namely because of my other point, which was they needed to limit the minutes in which Rajon Rondo and LeBron James shared the floor because of the spacing nightmare it would create and that he was best used as the primary ball-handler for the non-LeBron minutes given their lack of other facilitators.

This could not have been more incorrect thus far.

Through two games since writing that, Rajon Rondo has been the third best player for the Lakers, playing critical minutes both with and without James on the floor in helping L.A. take a 2-1 series lead. In Game 3, he was nothing short of sensational, scoring 21 points and handing out nine assists in 30 minutes of play off of the bench, and, maybe most shockingly, was his efficiency shooting the ball as he was 8-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Beyond questions about Rondo’s viability given his play during the regular season, my main concern was him trying to work his way back into rhythm in the midst of this very competitive series, and the possibility that losing Rondo minutes because of rust could cost them games. Coming off of an injury and a six-month layoff from real basketball, he’s not only found a rhythm, but is playing with more assertiveness and a better pace than he did at any point this season.

Playoff Rondo has been a thing for awhile now, but we hadn’t seen that guy in action in some time and there was a genuine concern as to whether he still had that level of play in him. It’s clear now that he does and that he still is capable of stepping up and being more decisive and aggressive with the ball in his hands. Rondo’s vision and passing was the expected positive he could bring to a Lakers team in dire need of someone else other than LeBron James who can survey the floor, pick out the right pass, and make it on time and on target. The question was whether he could do the other things to avoid being a net negative, like provide quality defense and not ruin their spacing on offense.

In recent years, the perception of Rondo’s defensive impact has surpassed what he’s actually provided on the floor, but Houston has actually offered a pretty good matchup for him. He’s still capable of being the on-ball pest that was his calling card for years in Boston, but it has to be in short bursts. The Lakers have utilized Rondo as a change of pace defender for James Harden, as they rotate who takes on the former MVP as the primary defender, picking him up 94-feet and just generally trying to make him work at all times to even get the basketball. Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Alex Caruso have all taken that assignment on in a rotation, as they try to keep fresh legs on Harden while throwing different looks at him.