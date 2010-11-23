Rajon Rondo Thinks He Can Average 20 Assists Per Game

If you’ve ever met Rajon Rondo, then you know why some people misconstrue his confidence for cockiness. But when he told that he was the best point guard in the NBA for the cover story of Dime #56, I knew he wasn’t kidding around. Now, Rondo is talking about the impossible, telling Chris Tomasson of NBA FanHouse that he can average 20 assists per game this season.
When asked if he can maintain his tremendous pace, he said, “I can keep it up. If we keep making shots, I can keep it up.”
OK, so how many assists per game does Rondo believe he can average this season?
“Twenty,” he said.
Realistically, how many?
“Twenty,” said Rondo, who did hand out 24 Oct. 29 against New York but hasn’t exceeded 17 in any other game.
OK, why do you think that?
“Because we’re shooting the ball extremely well,” he said. “We’re playing together and moving the ball.”
Told that, to average 20, if he had 15 one game, he’d have to make up for it with 25 in another, Rondo said, “I know. I can count.”
So far this season, Rondo is averaging an NBA-best 14.3 assists per game, and has John Stockton‘s NBA record of 14.5 assists per game in his sights. Will he be able to achieve it? Probably not. But don’t think that Rondo won’t be gunning for that top spot.
What do you think? Can he do it?
No. I don’t think so. Amazing passer though.
Rondo said, “I know. I can count.”
LOL
lol “I can count”
Funniest thing about Rondo’s “I know. I can count” response was that it was a backhanded slap to Rose and his learning disability.
Low blow.
Same guy who said he could beat usan bolt in afoot race
Nate Robinson got 10 as his replacement…
Best PG??? I just threw up in my mouth a little bit. I know 10 other PG’s in the league that would average as many assists as Rondo if they decided to only work on dishing out dimes. The man can ball; but he’s Nash, D-Will, and CP3s bitch.
I didn’t read the article (before all the regular Rondo Haters rear their ugly heads), but hearing Rondo talk about this before; I don’t know how serious he was. Take it as a very matter of fact, grain of salt.
He’s always said this year, that people expect too much from him with the assist, and if guys hit shots, then he’ll get the assist. But the articles that I read before this, show that he doesn’t really seem to care that much about the numbers.
Don’t get to worked up Rondo Haters. This article/claim seems specious at best.
Now saying all that; I do think he can average between 13-16 assist this year. It all depends on minutes, injuries, point differential and rest.
I didn’t read the article (before all the regular Rondo Haters rear their ugly heads), but hearing Rondo talk about this before; I don’t know how serious he was. Take it as a very matter of fact and a grain of salt.
He’s always said this year, that people expect too much from him with the assist, and if guys hit shots, then he’ll get the assist. But the articles that I read before this, show that he doesn’t really seem to care that much about the numbers.
Don’t get to worked up Rondo Haters. This article/claim seems specious at best.
Now saying all that; I do think he can average between 13-16 assist this year. It all depends on minutes, injuries, point differential and rest.
I think he could if not this season then maybe later in his career.
@windelroj
The same Nate Robinson that lost to the Raptors
@Chris
Sure! About 10 other guards could average 15 assist a game if they concentrated on assist and not scoring. That’s why (right) it’s NEVER been done before the past 60 years ago in the NBA. Brilliant statement!!
Like I said Dime. I know you guys want copy; but I’m sure you guys are taking Rondo’s statements out of context or he was just playing with the fan house writer.
He’s done multiple interviews, where he doesn’t seem to worry or care much about it.
You know it doesn’t take much to get the haters started.
no control comments?
Nate didnt lose, the team lost. Im not a Rondo hater or an apologist but numbers are sometimes relative to the situation. As in Rondo averaging 14 assist per games with 3 HOF-ers all of which are accomplished scorers. While there may not be 10 other guards who can average 15 assist per game right now, but if Chris adds “with Paul Pierce, KG and Ray Allen” the man has a point.
Hey, if he’s going for 20 assists a game and he comes up short… so what? what’s wrong with aiming high? would y’all rather he says, “I’m trying to average 10apg.”?
@windelroj
Thanks for your comments.
This has been discussed way to often so I’ll keep it brief.
But Rajon get’s his assist for his innate ability and understanding of his team. It has nothing to do with who he’s playing with. These guys are all way past their prime and it’s actually Rondo that’s making them look good.
All of the Big 3 are now having career high shooting percentages as their ages increase with Rondo at the point. That’s almost unheard of.
Rondo’s performance/assist is mostly him and not the Big three. He makes the game much more easier for them now and they need him more than he needs them. They don’t need to iso or go one on one anymore.
Just watch a game!
Bostonguy
The way you talk, it’s like you are Rondo’s 3rd nut, snug up in them roos. What is hard to believe that another guard could average the same amount of assists as Rondo, if they were in the same situation and were focusing ONLY on that (because he sure as fuck ain’t focusing on shooting the ball). Nash, Williams and Paul would also easily average just as many assists in the same situation, not to mention they’d be able to do shit like hit free throws and keep the defense honest with a reliable jump shot.
You are telling people to “go watch a game” yet you probably think Rondo is actually being guarded. If it weren’t for illegal defense rules, his guy wouldn’t even bother coming out of the paint to guard him.
What will you say if Nate ends up averaging 10-11 assists with Rondo out? Nate isn’t even a real point guard, he’s just a midget shooting guard.
You are also saying he’s just playing around in this interview, but the thing is…he is an arrogant douchebag in EVERY interview he has. Not just this one. This guy thinks he’s the best at EVERYTHING, in his insane mind, he’s the best shooter in the world. Confidence is great, I have a lot myself, but this guy crosses the line to being a straight douchebag.
Ian
I try not to comment unless I’m at work, then it’s like I’m getting paid to post.
@Control
It’s humanly impossible to have an intelligent conversation with you, especially about Rondo.
So on that note, thanks for your net loss contribution.
@control
Wassup bro, seems like forever since me and you talked over our favorite Pg haha
Stunna
Yeah, been forever, but it’s still the same ole same ole when it comes to our favorite pg (and person) in the world. At least you weren’t as bad as some of these boston fans, who seem to be as brainwashed as scienologists sometimes.
But, we are matched this week in the fantasy league…so you are my enemy…I gotta keep my game face on (I ain’t no LeBron, chumming it up w/ the bad guy)! ;)
20 a game? TWENTY?! Bullshit. This dude should be checked for bipolar disorder… he must have gotten it from Delonte…
@control
What can I say, as much as I love him some people praise him a liiiiitle too much. Still a beast though.
Me vs you in fantasy, I’m just hoping D-Will pulls a hammy cause damn I need this win lol.
Rondo will average between 12-15 assist this year, depending on how well the Celtics play (i.e. if they blow people out enough to reduce his minutes), and the Celtic will continue to play the beautiful basketball that they have been playing with him.
I wouldn’t be surprised if his scoring average goes up, like it’s done every year he’s been in the leauge.
Wish he was on my team! Lucky Boston.
We got some really good point guards in the league now.
Lucky NBA and fans. Hope we don’t have a lock out next year.
from a celtics hater :
i dont know u guys, but all i can say is that control :
1. never watched rondo play
or
2. is a basic rondo’s hater
or
3. is kidding
.. or a combination of these 3 factors
man, sure rondo has 0 shot, but he’s the most amazing passer in the nba today. Period.
yes, nash cp3 or deron are better shooters, but none of these guys would average the assists that rondo averages this seaso if they played with kg, pp and jesus.
if he reached that passing skills/court vision by being confident.. even ULTRA confident (like he is), then let him be himself and go on in that way because it’s just a pure pleasure to see that kid play ball.
fuck KG and PP btw
@QazQuami
Good Read.
I think Control is all of the above (amongst other things)!!!
SAC
Of course you’d think that, but you’ve also proven by your posts that thinking is not one of your strong points.
@Control
Ditto/back to you on your statement!
I’m sure you’re kool peeps. But that’s as much response as you deserve on that one. Lol.
@Control
PS/Funny:
Why you respond to me and not the QuazQuami?
He/she wrote the statement and called you out! I just filled in the blanks to his/her question.
Have a happy Holidays (if you celebrate that kind of stuff) with your family man.
SAC
I was actually walking into a meeting throwing that shit out on my phone, so it was quick and not quite as comprehensive as I would have liked, otherwise quasimodo up there would have got some as well, hah.
You are right though, I am kool peeps, thanks for noticing ;)