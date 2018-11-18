Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Rajon Rondo for a few weeks, as the veteran guard suffered a fractured hand earlier this week. Well, that isn’t 100 percent accurate, because while Rondo will be relegated to the sideline and won’t be able to suit up, he will play a major role as a veteran mentor for the Lakers’ younger players.

While Rondo is known for being a bit prickly, he’s been revered throughout his career for his eagerness to mentor young guys with the hopes of making them better. While that is applicable to a number of players on the Lakers, Rondo can specifically help Lonzo Ball as he tries to become a better point guard.

How? Ball spoke to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN about the ways Rondo specifically helps him. Among them are Rondo’s propensity to trash talk him in practice, which Ball says he asks Rondo to do.