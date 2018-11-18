Rajon Rondo Trash Talks Lonzo Ball As A Way To Make Him A Better Player

11.17.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Rajon Rondo for a few weeks, as the veteran guard suffered a fractured hand earlier this week. Well, that isn’t 100 percent accurate, because while Rondo will be relegated to the sideline and won’t be able to suit up, he will play a major role as a veteran mentor for the Lakers’ younger players.

While Rondo is known for being a bit prickly, he’s been revered throughout his career for his eagerness to mentor young guys with the hopes of making them better. While that is applicable to a number of players on the Lakers, Rondo can specifically help Lonzo Ball as he tries to become a better point guard.

How? Ball spoke to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN about the ways Rondo specifically helps him. Among them are Rondo’s propensity to trash talk him in practice, which Ball says he asks Rondo to do.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLonzo BallRAJON RONDO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP