Random Question of the Day

Who is your favorite “underground” or undiscovered artist?
My 10-year high school reunion is later this year. If there was ever a signature, “Damn, I’m old!” moment you can have in your 20’s, this is definitely in the top three.
And if I’m keeping accurate track of my Facebook updates, I’m expecting to see no less than six or seven up-and-coming (a.k.a. underground, a.k.a. starving) hip-hop/R&B artists in the building. Like any major U.S. city, Seattle is full of people “trying to do the music thing,” but as far as my kind of music goes, I would imagine the biggest obstacle local artists face is the simple fact that they come from Seattle. What is it like when your city doesn’t have a solid rap identity? Most non-206 people I’ve met know about Sir Mix-A-Lot, and that’s it. As far as R&B, expect for a couple acts that made it to “American Idol” or “America’s Got Talent,” I can’t name anybody major.
But if one of us does blow up, the rest will get the satisfaction of saying we heard them first. And to a music snob, there’s nothing greater.
Snobs and non-snobs alike, everybody has their favorite underground artists, the ones you heard before they went “mainstream.” I remember randomly picking up Goodie MOB‘s first album (on cassette) and feeling like I’d discovered a group that — while they obviously were large enough to have their CD in a major retailer — I felt nobody on the West Coast was really up on yet. To a lesser extent I felt the same about OutKast. I was probably the first person I knew listening to them, but after Andre and Big Boi really blew up with Stankonia and the double-album, I kind of chilled out on getting everything they put out. Because it’s never as cool when everybody else is in on the secret.
Who is your best-kept musical secret?
Richy Nix is pretty fucking good. Almost a Linkin Park (older stuff) type of sound, but without the commercial taint.
Austin, I’ll start this off. I like anybody in Hieroglyphics (Bay Area). Mostly Del or Pep Love.
Also Little Brother out of NC.
Chamillionare back in 2000 till his mainstream album release in ’05
k’naan for sure!
but i guess he already has a large following and i got on it late, but still hasn’t quite become a household name for who’s who of hiphop.
Shad K.
..and Manu Ginobili.
gotta roll with you Austin!
I was listening to Kast back in 92! These boys in Detroit knew NOTHING about them AND Goodie MoB (94′).
Little brother is nice too but you can’t mention underground without mentioning DMX and Jadakiss before they blew up!!
In regards to laid back music, I like everyone on the Naked Music label (jay denes)!!!
J Dilla was like that until he died…even though he had an impressive discography, no one really knew about dude.
And @ Gerald:
Hieroglyphics might be the best underground hip hop group ever? I don’t know; maybe I’m not thinking this all the way through, but they’re definitely up there. Pep Love is ridiculous.
Reddi:
Naked Music? Nice one. Everything they put out is mad chill; that’s my favorite label
I remember when I heard Little Brother’s the minstrel show. Originally heard the name when a reviewer at the source magazine quit because Benzino wouldn’t allow them to get 4.5 mics. unbelievable album. I scooped up every LB/justus leagus album/mixtape i could find after that.
Too bad they went downhill from there.
CYNE, Nujabes, Substantial, and Pase Rock are some of my favorites (see links).
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
CunninLynguists, Brother Ali, and Apathy
The Foreign Exchange’s “Leave It All Behind” is a sick underground soul album.
How bout Doom, Sean Price, Reef the Lost Cauze, Vast Aire, Reks, Termanology, Guilty Simpson, Cunninlynguists, Blu… too many to mention.
Blu & Exile – Below the Heavens
SeDrew Price – TDAT [www.sedrewprice.com]
Trayo – The Warm Up [www.myspace.com]
[www.InternationalOutfit.com]
Aesop Rock is kinda crazy too
Cormega is forever underground, putting out quality music for over a decade now.
Ab-Liva is a dope lyricist, and the fact that he can hold his own up against Pusha and Malice says enough about his lyrical ability.
This French hip hop producer named Dela is dope too. Uses a lot of jazz samples and incorporates them nicely into his beats.
Also… most “underground” music isnt really that secret tho, these guys are going on wold tours, headlining festivals, selling enough music for it to be their only job…. just pointing out that thers a big difference between “underground” and “undiscovered”
Brother Ali is nice. Mayer Hawthorne is nice with the soul too
I remember listening to Wu tang way before anyone where i grew up. When i first started listening to them my friends would clown me and talk about the wu tang clang. A year later everywhere you look people in my school are wearing wu tang shirts. I was up on everything before them. The only hip hop we had access to was 2 hours a night of Yo MTV raps! on Friday night. I’d record every episode, set up the double VCR’s and edit out all the commercials.
My Philadelphia Faves
Legacy.
Hollowman.
they’re on the come up now but Big Sean, Wale, J. Cole & Mike Posner
J. Cole but now he’s part of ROCNation…but he deserved to be signed!
Blackalicious comes to mind when I think well respected underground artist.
Back in the day, I was all about the Black Eyed Peas before Fergie and that whole sell out to anything mess. First 2 BEP albums are still faves.
I was also the first in my town to sport Outkast’s first album. That was when the west coast gangsta rap scene was in full swing… nobody knew about them playas from ATL.
people under the stairs-“OST”
Blu-“below the heavens”
Eyeda and Abilities-“by the throat”
Joell Ortiz, (hip hop) is all you need to hear from him
finally he isnt quite mainstream yet but will take over the hip hop game and bring it back to its roots is my Hometown boy LUPE
@ Kermit The Washingto
Never said Hieroglyphics were the best of all-time, just my personal favorites. I don’t think I know enough about hip-hop to make a bold claim like that ha ha
@ Celts Fan
great call on Brother Ali. Saw him in a show a few years back and he was incredible!
BTW: Do you guys remember when Black Eyed Peas were considered underground, back in the “Joints and Jams” days? My how things changed haha
Seattle hip hop is nice, especially with Blue Scholars and Macklemore’s new stuff
i also kind of felt that same way when i first heard Lupe’s mixtapes and Atmosphere’s first few EP’s
SoS.A out of Texas. Dude has a nice flow. Has been doing it for a minute too.
Wiz Khalifa, bar none, best artist in the underground
Chris Smither
Escape the Fate
50Cent-Power of Dollar Album(Unreleased)Columbia
Nature-Was stupid just listen to Banned from TV
Ali Vegas-SICK MC. Was the second coming of NAS
Stack Bundles/Big L-BEAST.Died to early (R.I.P)
Joe Budden-Lyrics for days & could have been a monster
TIMING WAS JUST A LITTLE OFF FOR THE BOTTOM 4.
Children of the Corn-Young Camron,Mason Betha,Mcgruff.
Yo some of yall should add links to the artist if they got them.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
this is a great topic dime. Bahamadia is one of the best female rappers out there, yet she’s always stayed in underground. Y’all should youtube ‘3 the hard way’ one of the best songs ever out of illadelphia. Peace
[www.myspace.com]
[www.myspace.com]
Great music
Gerald has it right, Hieroglyphics is up there with the best. As is mid-west product Atmosphere
Dead Prez
Immortal Technique
Camp Lo (Uptown Saturday Night = CLASSIC)
Devin the Dude
AZ
Papoose (still waiting on the album to drop)
BrandUn DeShay
Casey Veggies
MF Doom
Currensy
Kendrick Lamar
Dom Kennedy
Pac Div
Chip The Ripper
Theres PLENTY good talent out there haha
And Jasiri X. If y’all haven’t heard him, u need to….
The Only Color That Matters is Green
[www.youtube.com]
Silent Night (Do Rappers Watch the News?)
[www.youtube.com]
What’s Peace?
[www.youtube.com]
Hip Hop Lives!!!!
joe budden hands down the best rapper alive right now excludin nobody
[www.youtube.com]
If you woulda got at me three years ago I would have put everyone on a light skin cat called Drake, but now everyone he epitomizes mainstream.
Digable Planets….Blowout Comb
Here in Vegas there is one rap group that has some raw talent, why they’re not on the radio is beyond me.
Paleface–[www.myspace.com]
They are originally from Henderson NV
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
I might be a lil bit biased on this one.. but my younger brother “Shaney Shotgun”… He’s a dancehall artist out of Dominica in the Caribbean and was recently featured on a mixtape by “Chinese Assasin” DJ’s which is a HUGE first step in the dancehall world seeing that most of the artists who get on the mixtapes are internationally recognized…
Check it out here track #50… Gimme your feedback…
[www.chineseassassinent.com]
Foreign Beggars…….. ya dun kno
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
zion i – mind over matter
bush babees – gravity
richie cunning – night train
heltah skeltah – nocturnal
brotha lynch – season of da sickness
big L –
murs / grouch & early living legends crew stuff
as someone already said k’naan – troubadour
[www.youtube.com]
Brother Ali
Murs
Evidence
Little Brother
Buckshot
and calobration with 9th wonder!