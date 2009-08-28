Random Question of the Day

If you needed $100,000 and to get it you had to enter (and win) a competitive eating contest, which food would give you the best chance?
The seal of the International Federation of Competitive Eating — yes, that organization does exist, and yes, it does have a seal — shows two mythical lion/unicorn-looking animals sharing the same hot dog (quadruple PAUSE) and holding bottles of ketchup and mustard, with an ice cream cone below. I think the prescense of the animals sends a message: Whatever you look like, you have to be a beast to win at competitive eating.
As much as I respect Wilt Chamberlain‘s 50-ppg season and Joe DiMaggio‘s 56-game hitting streak, some of the records noted on the IFOCE website may never be challenged. A sampling: Eight pounds of Vienna sausages in 10 minutes, 68 hot dogs in 10 minutes, 80 chicken nuggets in five minutes, six pounds of SPAM in 12 minutes, and — possibly the grossest thing I’ve ever typed — SEVEN STICKS OF BUTTER in five minutes. Read the rest of the competitive eating records here.
The “athletes” have their own strategies, but the name of the game is simple. What food can you eat a lot of, really fast?
anything light(ex. soup) made by a high level chef
Careful what you wish for. Could end up being a Senior Citizen buffet. :/
I’d smoke a fat hooter, then you could line up pretty much anything in front of me. If I had to do it clean, I’d say White Castle burgers.
Raddishes…
watermelon
easy
Edjamication time: I think those animals are griffins.
Shrimp……………….
I really thought you would be going with if you were playing against MJ, Shaq, Kobe or Ron Artest how many points do you think you could score in a 1 on 1 game to 10.
But since you went this way, I’ll just say chicken.
I did 22 McDonald’s hamburgers (no cheese). Don’t know how long it took. Also did 8 whole pizzas.
I could crush any variety of tacos, or plain pizza.
Olive Garden breadsticks, raw garlic, or eggs. I only saw raw garlic because I don’t mind eating it and most people do, so I think I’d have a chance to win.
Great question! I’ve got a bit of a rep for eating and am also the post-bar star once the club gets let out and it’s time for some late night eats. I’m planning on moving to NY within the next couple of years so if you guys hire me, I promise to not disappoint (all you have to do is use a little reverse-pyschology, i.e. “You won’t do it”).
To answer your question though, I have to say my Big Mac game is on lock. Back in the day they had this sick deal on (2 for $2) and after being challenged, I ate 6 in just under 13 mins. That’s 12 patties and a loaf of bread.
I’ve also downed a family pack at Taco Bell (10 tacos, 2 fries, 2 nachos, 2 drinks) and also downed 4 pieces of pizza in 4 bites.
Just for the record, I’m 6’2, 190 lbs. so I’m not an obese manbeast, I just get it in! Literally.
22 hamburgers is impressive!
Cheese pizza or sloppy joes.
I beat anyone here in that vodka eatin thing
A griffin is mythical beast that has the head and wings of an eagle and the body of a lion. I should know… it’s my family seal and my last name.
In any case, I could down pizza pretty fast and spaghetti too. I once killed two large pizzas once in less than five minutes. Granted I hadn’t eaten in two days, but still…
I also have eaten whole pots of spaghetti (about 10 pounds) on numerous occassions. I don’t know how long it took me but it couldn’t have been more than 15 minutes in each case. I REALLY like spaghetti!
red lobster biscuits
Jell-O
Sloppy Joes
Popcorn
Pizza
Prunes (i like them)
Peaches
Jell-o
mcdonalds used to have the family pack with the 50 piece nuggets with two large fries and two large drinks. I ate all that in about 30 minutes during halftime of the super bowl. I think without the fries I could probably get to about 70 nuggets. Not in 10 minutes though.
Give me Yogurt