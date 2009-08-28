Random Question of the Day

If you needed $100,000 and to get it you had to enter (and win) a competitive eating contest, which food would give you the best chance?

The seal of the International Federation of Competitive Eating — yes, that organization does exist, and yes, it does have a seal — shows two mythical lion/unicorn-looking animals sharing the same hot dog (quadruple PAUSE) and holding bottles of ketchup and mustard, with an ice cream cone below. I think the prescense of the animals sends a message: Whatever you look like, you have to be a beast to win at competitive eating.

As much as I respect Wilt Chamberlain‘s 50-ppg season and Joe DiMaggio‘s 56-game hitting streak, some of the records noted on the IFOCE website may never be challenged. A sampling: Eight pounds of Vienna sausages in 10 minutes, 68 hot dogs in 10 minutes, 80 chicken nuggets in five minutes, six pounds of SPAM in 12 minutes, and — possibly the grossest thing I’ve ever typed — SEVEN STICKS OF BUTTER in five minutes. Read the rest of the competitive eating records here.

The “athletes” have their own strategies, but the name of the game is simple. What food can you eat a lot of, really fast?