Three Takeaways As The Raptors Drew Level With The Celtics In Game 4

While one series in the Eastern Conference is on the verge of a sweep, the other has turned into a best-of-three series. That’s because the Toronto Raptors took care of business on Saturday night, picking up a 100-93 win over the Boston Celtics in their conference semifinal tilt. With the win, Toronto tied things up at two games a piece in what has, easily, been the best series in this round of the postseason so far.

Game 5 — and hopefully Games 6 and 7 — is shaping up to be a brawl between two teams that fight like hell and will do anything to win. Before we get to that point, though, we looked back on the Raptors’ second win in a row.

The Great Equalizer

In the first three games of the series, Toronto just could not hit anything from deep. They went 10-for-40 in Game 1, 11-for-40 in Game 2, and 13-for-40 in Game 3 from behind the arc, a noticeable cold streak from the team that was third in the league in made threes and fifth in three-point field goal percentage during the regular season. With the Raptors’ struggles in generating points in the half-court during the series and Boston’s ability to keep them from getting out and running, hitting shots from downtown was crucial.

This problem fixed itself in Game 4. The Raptors were 17-for-44 from three, with the 1-2 punch of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet combining to go 9-for-21 on their own. In fact, outside of a poor night from deep for Pascal Siakam (2-for-13), Toronto was on fire from deep. On the other side of things, Boston — which had shot very well in the series — went ice cold, going 7-for-35. Three starters (Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker) went 1-for-6, while Jaylen Brown shot 2-for-11.

Again, Toronto is not a particularly great team when it comes to generating offense in the halfcourt. If the champs want to win two of the next three, hitting triples is going to be gigantic. Saturday night was an excellent start as they look to do that.

That’s Spicy

Siakam’s come under some fire for how he’s played thus far in the series. Coming into Saturday night, he was averaging 15.3 points and six rebounds in the series while connecting on 36.2 percent of his shots from the field and 18.2 percent of his threes. He is better than this — you do not become an All-Star on accident — but he was playing some really poor basketball. For someone who needs to be a consistent option if this team is going to knock off the Celtics, that’s not acceptable.