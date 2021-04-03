It hasn’t been a great season for either the Warriors or the Raptors. Pascal Siakam was recently fined for an apparent confrontation with head coach Nick Nurse, and by the trade deadline, all signs pointed to it being Kyle Lowry’s final days with the franchise. That never came to pass, however, and now Toronto is faced with trying to sneak into that 10th spot in the East to try and make the play-in tournament.

For the Warriors, things just keep going downhill. They’re now 1-7 without Steph Curry in the lineup, and on Friday night against the Raptors, they sunk to a near-historic low as Toronto put a 53-point drubbing on them, 130-77. It was the largest margin of victory in franchise history the Raptors and the second-worst loss for the Warriors, just behind a 63-point loss to the Lakers in 1973.

Siakam led the way with 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals, while trade deadline acquisition Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists and made six of his nine three-point attempts.

The Raptors outscored the Warriors 46-14 in the 3rd quarter The +32 point margin is tied for the largest 3rd quarter score differential EVER pic.twitter.com/O6EF0ikL0Q — Bets Stats (@betsstats) April 3, 2021

Both Curry and Draymond Green were out on Friday night, and the Warriors didn’t get much help from anyone else, as they shot a brutal 26-of-79 from the field for the game. Golden State trailed by as many as 60 at one point and have now lost 11 of their last 15 games. They currently sit in the No. 10 spot in the West, just a half-game ahead of the Kings for the final play-in spot.