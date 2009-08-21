Reality TV beef with Steve Nash and Shaq; The Elite 24 is here

Are you ready for the dumbest NBA feud since Cheryl Miller and Scot Pollard got into a deathly intense, impromptu pissing contest in the “NBA Gametime” studio a few months ago? This one’s between Shaq and Steve Nash, and it started over Shaq’s reality show that nobody we know is currently watching. As the story goes, sometime last year when they were still teammates, Nash told Shaq about an idea he had for a reality show where he’d take on famous pro athletes in their own sports — a.k.a. the exact same concept of Shaq’s new show. (Which totally sounds like something Nash would do. He might even take a crack at some of those X-Games guys, and could play hockey with no danger of breaking the ice.) So when Nash found out about Shaq’s show, he confronted Shaq about stealing his idea, which led to Nash getting a lawyer and eventually being given an executive producer credit on the show and some money to go with it … Is there still some animosity, though? Nash gave his typically diplomatic “It’s all gravy” answer when pressed by an Arizona Republic reporter, but then another source close to Nash said, “Steve was pissed. He couldn’t believe Shaq’s lack of integrity.” By the time the Suns and Cavs play each other for the first time — if “Shaq Vs” hasn’t been canceled by then — will this play itself out on the court? It’d be like a grizzly bear swatting at a salmon, but Nash can pull one of those John Stockton tricks and catch Shaq with a well-placed elbow in a not-nice place … Two questionable quotes from Baron Davis in a recent Sports Illustrated interview: (1) “I’m young enough to still dominate,” and (2) “Coaching is definitely something I probably want to get into when my career is over.” (1) At 30 years old, Baron can still be The Man on a team like the Clippers. But what about on a good team? Where do you think he ranks among the League’s best point guards? (2) Baron is a boss off the court in a lot of business ventures, but we’re definitely probably not seeing the coaching thing happening. Then again, if Kenny Anderson and John Starks can do it, why not Baron? And if he doesn’t have to pay his dues coaching Slamball!, good for him … Some readers questioned why we would choose to re-run our Dime #50 cover story on Derrick Rose on the site yesterday, the same day it became official that the University of Memphis would have to erase its ’08 NCAA runner-up season from the record books, primarily due to Rose’s SAT controversy. Honestly, we planned to run the D-Rose feature a while ago, and really, does anyone truly care about those after-the-fact NCAA record-book punishments? If you grew up watching the Fab Five at Michigan, did you erase it from your memory that C-Webb and Jalen and the rest went to two Final Fours just because the NCAA erased it from the books? And in Rose’s case, he wouldn’t have had to go through the whole SAT thing in the first place if the NBA’s age restrictions hadn’t basically forced him to go to college for a year. So ultimately, the SAT thing doesn’t mean a whole lot to us … The Elite 24 is tonight at Rucker Park, and one of the annual highlights is the high schoolers getting blessed with their own playground nicknames via our man Bobbito Garcia. We’ve handed out unofficial nicknames for years within the office — one of our favorites was a guy who played in one of our regular runs who we called “Five Years Ago,” because he was clearly VERY good in his prime, just too out of shape to get it done now — and yesterday we asked readers for some of the best handles they’ve heard. adpin submitted “Chicken Run” and “Dead President” (’cause the guy was money), while nosmelone said his boy Morgan is called “Big M, little Organ.” But That’s Whats Up had the one that made us laugh out loud: “I played with a dude who called himself ‘Deuteronomy.'” … If you missed it, as promised, we ran the recap, photos and video we got from Wednesday’s secret midnight run at MSG involving some of the Elite 24 players, Brandon Jennings and Kevin Love. Dime was the only media outlet in the building for the occasion … While Tony Wroten Jr. and Josh Smith (who we included in our “50 For the Future” feature in the current issue of Dime) are in NYC for the Elite 24, we learned that both of them will be playing high school football for the first time this year. At Kentwood H.S. (Wash.), Smith will likely play on the O-line; imagine him standing between you and the QB at 6-10, 280 pounds (former Dallas Cowboys legend Ed “Too Tall” Jones was 6-9). Wroten, a 6-5 guard whose dad played tight end in the Pac-10, is expected to play receiver and defensive back at Garfield H.S. in Seattle. Our Seattle rep, Dime’s Austin Burton, has this to say: “General reaction out here is surprise that Tony and Josh’s parents let them play football when they obviously could make millions down the line playing basketball. Remember when high schoolers played multiple sports ALL THE TIME and turned out OK? Jackie Robinson played like six sports in high school and college, and he survived.” … If you were the parent of a high schooler with a million-dollar talent in one sport, would you be OK with them playing another sport, especially one with as much injury potential as football? … We’re out like Coach Boom Dizzle …