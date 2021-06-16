Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Chris Paul Is Out Indefinitely Due To The NBA’s Health And Safety Protocols

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Phoenix Suns may be without the services of star point guard Chris Paul for the start of the Western Conference Finals, and it’s not because of the pesky shoulder injury that has lingered throughout this offseason. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Paul has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and he’ll be out for an indefinite period of time, although Charania noted that if Paul is vaccinated, his isolation period would not be as long.

Paul has been magnificent for the Suns this postseason, serving as the leader of a generally pretty young bunch that took down the Lakers in the first round and blitzed the Nuggets in the conference semifinals. He’s averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while putting up remarkably efficient shooting splits — 50.9 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three, and 91.2 percent from the free throw line. While he was an All-Star and finished in fifth place in MVP voting due to his regular season performance, the veteran guard has taken his game up a notch during the playoffs.

Now, all eyes turn to the Western Conference Semifinals series between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers. Currently tied at two games each, a potential Game 7 would take place this upcoming Sunday, giving Paul a little extra time to get out of isolation and back onto the floor.

Topics: #Chris PaulTags: , ,

Promoted Content

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×