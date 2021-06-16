The Phoenix Suns may be without the services of star point guard Chris Paul for the start of the Western Conference Finals, and it’s not because of the pesky shoulder injury that has lingered throughout this offseason. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Paul has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and he’ll be out for an indefinite period of time, although Charania noted that if Paul is vaccinated, his isolation period would not be as long.

Phoenix Suns All-NBA guard Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is sidelined for an indefinite period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.https://t.co/t7GrZjgKvV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

Paul’s status for the start of the Western Conference finals is currently up in the air, sources say. Noteworthy: Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual. https://t.co/62r5bWzLOh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

Paul has been magnificent for the Suns this postseason, serving as the leader of a generally pretty young bunch that took down the Lakers in the first round and blitzed the Nuggets in the conference semifinals. He’s averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while putting up remarkably efficient shooting splits — 50.9 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three, and 91.2 percent from the free throw line. While he was an All-Star and finished in fifth place in MVP voting due to his regular season performance, the veteran guard has taken his game up a notch during the playoffs.

Now, all eyes turn to the Western Conference Semifinals series between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers. Currently tied at two games each, a potential Game 7 would take place this upcoming Sunday, giving Paul a little extra time to get out of isolation and back onto the floor.