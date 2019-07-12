Report: The Heat Are Not Aggressively Pursuing Chris Paul, But Are Doing ‘Due Diligence’

07.12.19 40 mins ago

Getty Image


Now that Russell Westbrook has been traded, the presumed next superstar on the NBA’s trade block is the man for whom he was moved, Chris Paul. While he could stay in Oklahoma City, play for what should be a solid Thunder team, and serve as a mentor for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul wants to win a ring, and OKC just isn’t in a position to compete right now without digging into their war chest of future draft picks.

The team that has popped up as an obvious landing spot has been the Miami Heat, which were reportedly in the Westbrook sweepstakes before he was sent to Houston. The Eastern Conference is far more open than the Western Conference this year, and while it’s fair to question if Paul and Jimmy Butler could make it to the Finals, it would be a formidable pairing nonetheless.

There’s just one problem. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat’s interest in acquiring Paul isn’t quite as high as it was for Westbrook, even if they are looking into a move.

Miami could, conceivably, put together an interesting package for Paul, as the team boasts a collection of young players and expiring/short-term contracts that could make the tricky math work. Perhaps things will accelerate eventually, but for now, it appears the Heat aren’t kicking down doors to bring in the future Hall of Fame inductee.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Miami Heat#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulMIAMI HEATOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 4 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP