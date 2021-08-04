The New York Knicks have been awfully busy during the NBA’s free agency period, agreeing to contracts that’ll keep Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Derrick Rose in the Big Apple while coming to terms on a deal with Evan Fournier. On Wednesday morning, the team reportedly positioned itself to make its biggest splash yet, bringing one of the city’s favorite sons to New York for the first time in his career.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder would come to terms on a buyout with Kemba Walker. Once that got all sorted out, Walker, a native of the Bronx, would make his way to the Knicks.

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker has agreed to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and upon clearing waivers, plans to sign with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

The report was confirmed shortly after by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Walker joined the Thunder earlier this year in a trade that sent Al Horford to the Boston Celtics. He had two years and $74 million remaining on his deal, but instead of playing out that deal, Walker is set to head to Manhattan. While there are concerns about Walker’s ability to stay healthy due to lingering knee issues that plagued him last season, he was a productive player when he took the floor for the Celtics. Walker averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists in 31.8 minutes per game last year while connecting on 36 percent of his attempts from three.