DimeMag

Kevin Garnett Is Reportedly Part Of A Group Of Investors That Wants To Buy The Timberwolves (UPDATE)

TwitterAssociate Editor

UPDATE: It turns out the interest in buying the Timberwolves that is held by Kevin Garnett and a group of investors is more than exploratory. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, that group plans to submit a bid to purchase the team from current owner Glen Taylor.

EARLIER: Some huge news came out of Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report by Sportico, Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is exploring selling the team. Taylor has been the organization’s majority owner since 1994, and while the Wolves have had plenty of success under his ownership, there have been plenty of bumps in the road. Most notably, the team has made the playoffs once in the last 16 seasons, and there has been plenty of bad blood between Taylor and the most beloved player in franchise history, Kevin Garnett.

As it turns out, Garnett is motivated to expedite the process of Taylor selling the team. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Garnett is a member of a group of investors that are interested in exploring a bid for the Timberwolves.

Of course, it would be really cool to see Garnett — who has said he does not want his jersey retired by the team while Taylor is its owner — in this role, but things are still rather early in the process. There is, however, some amount of momentum towards a move, as Taylor told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic that there’s more than just Garnett’s group involved right now.

Taylor is, per Krawczynski, steadfast in one thing: Whomever takes over the Timberwolves has to keep them in Minneapolis, and negotiations aren’t going to make it very far if a potential buyer wants to move the squad.

Basketball has been taken from the city in the past — the Los Angeles Lakers spent 12 years in Minneapolis before moving out west — and it’s good that Taylor doesn’t want that to happen again. Now, all eyes are on whether the potential ownership group that wins out will be the one that features Garnett or someone else.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Amy Baldwin Of ‘Shameless Sex’ On Connection During Quarantine And Owning Your Sexuality
by: FacebookTwitter
×