LaMelo Ball May Miss The Rest Of The Year With A Fractured Right Wrist

LaMelo Ball has been a revelation for the Charlotte Hornets this year, being the rare rookie point guard who has stepped in and immediately played like a star. Unfortunately for the team, it appears that Ball may be headed for the sideline for a spell, as an injury he suffered on Saturday could keep him out for the foreseeable future.

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hornets believe that Ball may have suffered a fractured right wrist, although he is going to try and get a second opinion on the injury.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is feared to have a fractured right wrist, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ball is receiving second opinions on his wrist for next steps. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 22, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the injury and that he is seeking out a second opinion, but also included a brutal detail for the youngster: Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball — rookie of the year frontrunner — is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, source tells ESPN. He's seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2021

Fracture is in the area of Ball's thumb, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2021

The Hornets also announced the injury, but said that Ball is out “indefinitely.”

UPDATE: LaMelo Ball has suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist. Ball, who will be further evaluated, will be listed as out indefinitely. 🔗: https://t.co/DcE36nrbLJ https://t.co/lD68vq9a3v — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 22, 2021

The injury occurred on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. While trying to brace his fall, Ball put down his right hand and was in visible discomfort. While he tried to play through it, he did not look like himself.

Something to keep an eye on with LaMelo and his wrist. #AllFly pic.twitter.com/xfUI0mWs05 — FOX Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnFSSE) March 21, 2021

LaMelo's right wrist is wrapped so he snags this rebound solely with his left hand and makes the hit-ahead pass to Hayward with his off-hand. Impressive but worrisome at the same time. pic.twitter.com/arReit3UKD — Richie Randall (@RichieRandall) March 21, 2021

Ball has been the clear frontrunner for the league’s Rookie of the Year award, stepping onto the floor from day one in Charlotte and elevating the franchise to a playoff hopeful. Charlotte currently sits at 20-21 on the year, good for eighth in the Eastern Conference, and Ball has averaged 15.9 point, 6.1 assist, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 28.6 minute per game.