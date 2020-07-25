Lou Williams has found himself in some hot water with the NBA. The Los Angeles Clippers’ high-scoring guard left the NBA’s Orlando bubble earlier this week for an excused absence, but an image of him popped up on social media that appeared to show him at a club with Jack Harlow, with both wearing faces masks.

Questions popped up about what Williams was doing, and on Saturday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the league has decided to respond to this by opening an investigation into what Williams — who has since returned to the bubble — did while he was away from the team.

The news of the investigation, which is being done to determined how long Williams will need to quarantine now that he’s back, was confirmed by Ramona Shelburne and Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Shelburne reported that as part of the investigation, Williams admitted that he went to Magic City, a gentleman’s club in Atlanta.

The good news for Williams is that he was tested every day that he was away from the Clippers, which means that his quarantine could be as few as four days, as we saw with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. The issue, though, is he may be held out for longer based on what is determined.

There is no word on whether there would be any additional punishment from the league or if Williams would just need to quarantine for an extended period. The Clippers begin their bubble schedule on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.