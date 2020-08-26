Report: NBA Players Will Discuss ‘Next Steps’ After Wednesday’s Strike

A seismic moment occurred in the basketball world on Wednesday afternoon. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out of their locker room prior to their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man from Kenosha. That led to a chain reaction in which the Magic made their way into their locker room, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder decided to follow suit in not playing, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers game was shelved as well.

By the time the NBA announced that the games were postponed, a full-blown player strike in the name of combatting social injustice was underway. As for what’s next, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that players will convene for a meeting to map out a plan.

NBA players have called for a meeting tonight in Orlando to determine next steps, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed this report, mentioning that every NBA player has been invited to join in on the call.

Every NBA player is invited to join the meeting in The Bubble at 8 PM to discuss how they'll proceed from today's boycotts, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

It is unclear what will happen, although some players, it had been mentioned, were considering leaving the Bubble altogether. In addition to the three games on Wednesday, it was reported that members of the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors were considering not playing on Thursday night, when the two sides are slated to being an Eastern Conference Semifinal series.