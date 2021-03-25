The Pelicans Will Keep Lonzo Ball And Trade JJ Redick To Dallas

The New Orleans Pelicans had two players, Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick, who were viewed as extremely available ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline. According to reports, half of that pair will stay in the Bayou while the other is on his way out of town in a trade that came in just under the wire.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Redick is on his way to Dallas. While details are still trickling out, Charania reports that the Spurs are involved and Trey Lyles was — at first — heading to the Mavericks. Tim Cato of The Athletic likewise added some pieces on the move in this deal, including Wes Iwundu and James Johnson heading to New Orleans. But those tweets were later deleted, as the deal continues to take shape.

Redick has not been a consistent member of the Pelicans’ rotation, and this year, he’s connecting on a career-worst 36.4 percent of his threes. His hope will assuredly be that going to Dallas, which has needed floor spacing after moving on from Seth Curry in the summer, will lead to a more consistent role and help him get back into the rhythm that has turned him into one of the best marksmen in league history.

As for Ball, he’s not going anywhere, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

No Lonzo Ball trade, sources tell ESPN. He's staying in New Orleans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Ball has played fantastic basketball this year — 14.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 31.7 minutes per game — and is slated to become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of this year. While there was believed to be plenty of interest in the ability to acquire him and have the right to match any offer he signs this offseason, that power will stay with the Pelicans.